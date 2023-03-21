Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

310 Whitevale Rd., Pickering, Ont.

Asking price: $899,900 (January, 2023)

Selling price: $992,000 (January, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $640,000 (November, 2018); $275,000 (March, 2007)

Taxes: $5,021 (2022)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

The sellers held off on putting the house on the market until the new year despite it being ready in October 2022.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This three-bedroom house in Pickering was ready to go in October, 2022, but with buyers firmly in the driver’s seat, agent Jenelle Cameron suggested the sellers hold off bringing it to market. She saw things starting to heat up in January and, once listed, the property got immediate traction and received nearly 100 visitors. Five of those guests returned with purchase offers, all over the asking price. The winning offer paid $92,100 over list.

“October, November and December were so slow, so I was hopeful that January would be good,” Ms. Cameron said.

“Once it got listed, I could see right away we were getting interest, so I wasn’t surprised to get five offers.”

What they got

The home’s three bathrooms have been recently updated.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This 67-year-old house sits in a rural area just east of the Toronto boundary line and south of Highway 407. The two-storey home comes with an attached garage.

Inside, there is an office, open living and dining areas, and a separate kitchen with an exit to the 65- by 165-foot lot.

The home’s three bathrooms have been recently updated and the basement has been finished with a guest bedroom and a recreation room in addition to a kitchen with quartz countertops, pot lights and stainless-steel appliances.

The agent’s take

The kitchen has quartz countertops, pot lights, stainless steel appliances and an exit to a 65- by 165-foot lot.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“In this community, which they call Whitevale, it has a bunch of older homes like this, but also heritage homes and new builds,” Ms. Cameron said.

“[The sellers] did important stuff, like all kinds of mechanical work and redid the whole septic system and the well, so all the services had been done.”

The amount of space in and around the property was another asset. “It has an in-law suite in the basement, so that’s very attractive to … a lot of families that are combining to be able to afford places,” Ms. Cameron said.

“It also backs onto a huge field, so there’s no one behind, and you feel like you’re way out in the country.”