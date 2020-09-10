Pool, cabana helps move Lytton Park house

Open this photo in gallery The Print Market

182 Glengrove Ave. W., Toronto

Asking price: $4,495,000

Selling price: $4.3-million

Previous selling price: $1,629,000 (2010)

Taxes: $18,472 (2019)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The 105-year-old house has roughly 4,600 square feet of living space.

The action

Andre Kutyan knew several agents with clients seeking multimillion-dollar homes, such as this five-bedroom residence on a 50-foot lot, so he arranged preview tours for qualified buyers before it opened to the public late May. Coupled with ‘Coming Soon’ promotions, more than a dozen parties turned up in the following weeks.

“The summer is quieter in these areas – like Lytton Park, Lawrence Park, Forest Hill and Rosedale – because there are a lot of cottagegoers in the area, but there’s very little inventory available,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“We didn’t sell it over asking, but we still did well given there were two other competing offers.”

What they got

The house has both formal living and dining rooms.

This 105-year-old house has roughly 4,600 square feet of living space, with both formal living and dining rooms and more casual family areas. There is backyard access from the main and lower levels.

Several of the main floor rooms have coffered ceilings and there are three gas fireplaces and seven bathrooms. Outside, there’s a cabana in the partly converted garage servicing the salt water pool and cedar sauna.

The agent’s take

The house has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

“Rarely do I see an addition/renovation to this calibre; it’s like a new house,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“[Plus], it’s got a third level, which could be an extra bedroom or working space, which is a big deal.”

“The average lot size in Lytton Park is 134- or 135-feet deep, while this is 170, which allowed for them to have a pool, a lot of green space and nice, big ipe deck,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“A lot of people are getting stuck at home, looking for these kinds of homes where they can entertain, use the pool and don’t have to leave the city or go on holiday. They’ve got everything at their fingertips.”

Open this photo in gallery The Print Market

