Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Postponed sale of Toronto home finds ready buyers

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

176 Glengarry Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,059,000

Selling price: $2,125,000

Previous selling price: $1,176,174 (2012)

Taxes: $8,714 (2019)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agents: Robert Nelson and Nigel Denham, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The entertaining space has a fireplace and double doors to the deck and backyard.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Last fall, the owners of this three-bedroom home deliberated over the best time to sell, so agent Robert Nelson suggested they renovate the basement bathroom first rather than leave it as is. In the new year, they welcomed nearly 20 visitors in two days alone and had two solid offers days later.

“If [sellers] miss the fall market or it’s getting late in the fall market, I encourage them to go on in January because, especially uptown, everyone shuts things down and gets into holiday mode,” Mr. Nelson said.

“Usually by the end of November, nothing new is going to come out, so if you come out in January, you’re satisfying six to seven weeks of [pent-up] demand.”

What they got

The current floor plan has an eat-in kitchen and central dining area.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 1,760-square-foot house was built on a 25-foot-by-106-foot lot about 30 years ago, but numerous renovations have been carried out since then.

The current floor plan has an eat-in kitchen and central dining area, as well as main- and lower-level entertaining spaces with fireplace and double doors to the deck and backyard.

On the second floor, the master suite has a walk-in closet and one of four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

The 1,760-square-foot house has undergone numerous renovations since being built about 30 years ago.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It was a turnkey home, not even a speck of paint needed to be done,” Mr. Nelson said.

“For that part of Yonge and Lawrence, a garage and private drive for that price point is virtually unheard of.”

The short street is also insulated from traffic and noise on major arteries nearby.

“It’s an eight-minute stroll to Lawrence subway and it’s in a tremendous school district, so it’s a convenient spot on a quiet street,” Mr. Nelson said.

