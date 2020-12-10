 Skip to main content
Done Deal

Pre-emptive bid for Bloor West home goes $276,000 over asking

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

467 Beresford Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,099,000

Selling price: $1,375,000

Previous selling price: $776,500 (February, 2015)

Taxes: $4,905 (2020)

Days on the market: three

Co-op agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

The living room retains an original fireplace from 1912.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The buyers of this Bloor West home were already local residents but wanted a larger house in the community. They had made offers on three other properties but lost out to other bidders and were determined not to let this home slip from their grasp. Their pre-emptive offer for the semi-detached house on a 17-foot-by-97-foot lot was $276,000 over the asking price.

“People were under-listing like crazy and stuff was just going way over the asking price, so it was becoming increasingly difficult to find something in that location within their budget,” agent Mary Jo Vradis said.

“We were the first ones to come to the table [to buy this home], but more people came, so it was a couple hours of back and forth.”

What they got

The eat-in kitchen was part of the makeover in 2000.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This 1,230-square-foot house underwent an extensive makeover in 2000 to improve high traffic areas, including the eat-in kitchen, upper bathroom, and lower-level recreation area with a second bathroom.

Pot lights were installed in the living room – which retains an original fireplace from 1912 – and hardwood floors were laid in all three bedrooms upstairs. The largest of them also has access to a front balcony.

The agent’s take

All three bedrooms are laid with hardwood floors.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“One of the key benefits of this property was it’s on a street where you can park on both sides of the street, which is rare,” Ms. Vradis said.

“And it’s accessible to transportation and walkable to amenities.”

The house provides ample room to unwind. “It had enough space for them to entertain, have storage and a nice backyard,” Ms. Vradis said. “In the middle of COVID, having more space at home makes sense.”

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

