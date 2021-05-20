 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Premium paid for smaller Lawrence Park house

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
120 Coldstream Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,495,000 (February, 2021)

Selling price: $2,606,000 (February, 2021)

Taxes: $10,447 (2020)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

There are granite countertops and built-in seating in the kitchen.

In Lawrence Park, this three-bedroom house on a 40-foot-by-100-foot corner lot is smaller than many of its neighbours, which are typically four-bedroom houses with 50-foot frontages. It was priced under the area average at about $2.5-million, but one bidder pushed their offer over $2.6-million to beat out two other competitors.

“The first quarter of the year, I find there’s low inventory, so it’s a good time to be on the market, regardless of what’s happening in the pandemic world,” agent Andre Kutyan said.

What they got

There are fireplaces in three entertaining areas.

This more than 80-year-old home has a Tudor revival-style façade with red brick and stone details, and new leaded glass windows.

There are fireplaces in three entertaining areas, including a sunken family room addition in what was formerly the garage. It has double doors off the back to a stone patio, fenced-in yard and new studio shed.

There are granite countertops and built-in seating in the kitchen and all three bathrooms and a nanny suite in the basement have heated floors.

The agent’s take

There are three bedrooms.

“There was an addition that really married well with the original home,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“Most buyers looking at this were either coming from a condo or smaller house, or were empty-nesters who lived in suburbs or in the area in large homes and were looking to downsize.”

Two cars can also park on site, which is steps from amenities. “Public schools are a big draw here, like John Ross Robertson is one of the highest-ranking Fraser Report schools, and Lawrence Park Collegiate,” Mr. Kutyan said.

