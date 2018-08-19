Premium paid for upscale Yorkville condo with garden setting

Open this photo in gallery 3 McAlpine St., No. 106. Toronto.

3 McAlpine St., No. 106, TORONTO

Asking price: $910,000

Selling price: $950,000

Previous selling price: $228,956 (2002)

Taxes: $4,280 (2017)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery The building is less than a 10-minute walk from the Rosedale and Bloor subway stations.

The action: Less than a 10-minute walk from Rosedale and Bloor subway stations, this two-bedroom suite at the Domus building was examined by about two dozen buyers mid-week and another 40 couples during weekend open houses in late June. One buyer engaged the seller in verbal negotiations before filing an official bid of $950,000.

“It’s a small boutique building, so there’s not much turnover, but at the time, there were two units for sale,” agent Dino Capocci said.

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen features stainless-steel appliances.

What they got: At the base of a 16-year-old building is this 1,186-square-foot suite with hardwood floors and full-height windows throughout, as well as sliding doors to a terrace off the combined living and dining area.

Conveniences include a walk-in closet and one of the two full bathrooms in the master bedroom, as well as stainless-steel kitchen appliances and new laundry machines.

The unit comes with a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,195 pay for water, 24-hour concierge, fitness, games and party rooms.

Open this photo in gallery The suite has hardwood floors and full-height windows throughout.

The agent’s take: “Because it overlooks a landscaped, private courtyard, it’s like having your own backyard,” Mr. Capocci said.

“The big selling feature is you never have to worry about a building being built in front of you.”

Its interior features were also standouts. “The main-floor units have higher ceilings, which are dramatic and make a big difference in a condo. Eight-foot ceilings on the second floor versus nine feet on [the first] floor,” Mr. Capocci said.

“The previous owners … put in a lot of upgrades throughout the years they lived there.”