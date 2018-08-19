 Skip to main content

Premium paid for upscale Yorkville condo with garden setting

Done Deal

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail

3 McAlpine St., No. 106. Toronto.

3 McAlpine St., No. 106, TORONTO

Asking price: $910,000

Selling price: $950,000

Previous selling price: $228,956 (2002)

Taxes: $4,280 (2017)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The building is less than a 10-minute walk from the Rosedale and Bloor subway stations.

The action: Less than a 10-minute walk from Rosedale and Bloor subway stations, this two-bedroom suite at the Domus building was examined by about two dozen buyers mid-week and another 40 couples during weekend open houses in late June. One buyer engaged the seller in verbal negotiations before filing an official bid of $950,000.

“It’s a small boutique building, so there’s not much turnover, but at the time, there were two units for sale,” agent Dino Capocci said.

The kitchen features stainless-steel appliances.

What they got: At the base of a 16-year-old building is this 1,186-square-foot suite with hardwood floors and full-height windows throughout, as well as sliding doors to a terrace off the combined living and dining area.

Conveniences include a walk-in closet and one of the two full bathrooms in the master bedroom, as well as stainless-steel kitchen appliances and new laundry machines.

The unit comes with a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,195 pay for water, 24-hour concierge, fitness, games and party rooms.

The suite has hardwood floors and full-height windows throughout.

The agent’s take: “Because it overlooks a landscaped, private courtyard, it’s like having your own backyard,” Mr. Capocci said.

“The big selling feature is you never have to worry about a building being built in front of you.”

Its interior features were also standouts. “The main-floor units have higher ceilings, which are dramatic and make a big difference in a condo. Eight-foot ceilings on the second floor versus nine feet on [the first] floor,” Mr. Capocci said.

“The previous owners … put in a lot of upgrades throughout the years they lived there.”

