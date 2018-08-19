Premium paid for upscale Yorkville condo with garden setting

3 McAlpine St., No. 106, TORONTO
Asking price: $910,000
Selling price: $950,000
Previous selling price: $228,956 (2002)
Taxes: $4,280 (2017)
Days on the market: Nine
Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.
The action: Less than a 10-minute walk from Rosedale and Bloor subway stations, this two-bedroom suite at the Domus building was examined by about two dozen buyers mid-week and another 40 couples during weekend open houses in late June. One buyer engaged the seller in verbal negotiations before filing an official bid of $950,000.
“It’s a small boutique building, so there’s not much turnover, but at the time, there were two units for sale,” agent Dino Capocci said.
What they got: At the base of a 16-year-old building is this 1,186-square-foot suite with hardwood floors and full-height windows throughout, as well as sliding doors to a terrace off the combined living and dining area.
Conveniences include a walk-in closet and one of the two full bathrooms in the master bedroom, as well as stainless-steel kitchen appliances and new laundry machines.
The unit comes with a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,195 pay for water, 24-hour concierge, fitness, games and party rooms.
The agent’s take: “Because it overlooks a landscaped, private courtyard, it’s like having your own backyard,” Mr. Capocci said.
“The big selling feature is you never have to worry about a building being built in front of you.”
Its interior features were also standouts. “The main-floor units have higher ceilings, which are dramatic and make a big difference in a condo. Eight-foot ceilings on the second floor versus nine feet on [the first] floor,” Mr. Capocci said.
“The previous owners … put in a lot of upgrades throughout the years they lived there.”
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.