Open this photo in gallery: The Print Market

120 Bedford Rd., No. 2, Toronto

Asking price: $1,499,000 (June, 2023)

Previous asking price: $1.319-million (May, 2023)

Selling price: $1.52-million (June, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $1,309,500 (June, 2020); $720,000 (June, 2012); $729,000 (September, 2007); $476,636 (November, 2004)

Taxes: $4,929 (2022)

Days on the market: One

Property days on market: Eight

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: This ground-floor suite has 1,290 square feet of living space with 10-foot ceilings and traditional living and dining rooms.The Print Market

This two-bedroom suite in a former mansion near Yorkville couldn’t sell when priced at $1.68-million last year, so the agent at the time advised relisting in May at $1.319-million. The strategy succeeded in getting 45 showings, but only one of those submitted an offer and subsequent negotiations failed to close the deal.

“Some people got scared off thinking [the sellers] want $1.6-million or more based on the previous history,” said agent Andre Kutyan, brought in to take a fresh at finding a buyer. “I had to reiterate, it’s not worth $1.6-million, but it was worth more than what we were asking.

“There was also some talk of rate hikes at that point, which can spook some buyers.”

Plan B entailed a listing price raise to $1,499,000, which drew out two fresh bids, one of which eventually negotiated a $1.52-million deal. “There aren’t too many [condominiums] like this, especially in this location in The Annex,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“We got what we thought it was worth and then some, it just took an extra day.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The newly revamped kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, including a gas stove.The Print Market

This semi-detached house was renovated in 2004 into four separate units, each occupying one level.

This ground-floor suite has 1,290 square feet of living space with 10-foot ceilings and traditional living and dining rooms. The former has a gas fireplace and a balcony, while the latter exits to a patio.

The newly revamped kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, including a gas stove.

The primary ensuite bathroom has heated flooring and an onyx accent wall.

There is a carport for one vehicle. Monthly fees of $770 cover water.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The primary ensuite bathroom has heated flooring and an onyx accent wall.The Print Market

“It has a high-end kitchen like you’d see in any custom home,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“The private patio was quite a nice and unique feature. It was like having your own backyard except you’re in a condo where things are taken care of for you.”