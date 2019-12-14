 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Price cut draws buyers to Toronto waterfront condo

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

15 Merchants’ Wharf, No. 238, Toronto

Asking price: $599,000

Selling price: $619,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $2,460 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Kimmé Myles, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The unit is the first completed building in a master-planned community in Toronto's East Bayfront.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

When it first hit the market, this one-bedroom suite at Aqualina at Bayside failed to entice many buyers. But a price drop convinced several parties to make their offers in October.

“We had it listed it at a higher price for about five days," agent Kimmé Myles said, "so we pulled that listing and relisted it at a lower price, under the $600,000 mark.”

“Once we did that, I knew we’d have more activity, and that’s exactly what happened.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen features sleek two-toned cabinetry.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

In the first building completed within a master-planned community by Tridel, this 639-square-foot unit is extremely modern with ten-foot ceilings, wide plank floors and sliding doors to a Juliet balcony off the principal room.

Story continues below advertisement

The central kitchen features sleek, two-toned cabinetry, quartz counters, a custom island and stainless steel appliances.

Monthly fees of $436 pay for water, 24-hour concierge, a dog wash station, fitness facilities and a rooftop deck with an infinity pool.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The building has a rooftop deck with an infinity pool.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It’s one of the last areas along the waterfront to be developed, and there’s been a lot of media attention because of Sidewalk Labs,” Ms. Myles said.

“Plus, this unit was so unique. It’s on the second floor, it had 10-foot ceilings and it’s a really elegant and sophisticated space.”

This unit also has a front-row seat to amenities, such as Sherbourne Common. “In the wintertime, there’s a skating rink, and in the summer, there are all sorts of water features,” Ms. Myles said.

“It also has a view of the lake and you can see the CN Tower, so it’s a stunning view.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies