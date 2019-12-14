Price cut draws buyers to Toronto waterfront condo

15 Merchants’ Wharf, No. 238, Toronto
Asking price: $599,000
Selling price: $619,000
Taxes: $2,460 (2019)
Days on the market: Seven
Listing agent: Kimmé Myles, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The action
When it first hit the market, this one-bedroom suite at Aqualina at Bayside failed to entice many buyers. But a price drop convinced several parties to make their offers in October.
“We had it listed it at a higher price for about five days," agent Kimmé Myles said, "so we pulled that listing and relisted it at a lower price, under the $600,000 mark.”
“Once we did that, I knew we’d have more activity, and that’s exactly what happened.”
What they got
In the first building completed within a master-planned community by Tridel, this 639-square-foot unit is extremely modern with ten-foot ceilings, wide plank floors and sliding doors to a Juliet balcony off the principal room.
The central kitchen features sleek, two-toned cabinetry, quartz counters, a custom island and stainless steel appliances.
Monthly fees of $436 pay for water, 24-hour concierge, a dog wash station, fitness facilities and a rooftop deck with an infinity pool.
The agent’s take
“It’s one of the last areas along the waterfront to be developed, and there’s been a lot of media attention because of Sidewalk Labs,” Ms. Myles said.
“Plus, this unit was so unique. It’s on the second floor, it had 10-foot ceilings and it’s a really elegant and sophisticated space.”
This unit also has a front-row seat to amenities, such as Sherbourne Common. “In the wintertime, there’s a skating rink, and in the summer, there are all sorts of water features,” Ms. Myles said.
“It also has a view of the lake and you can see the CN Tower, so it’s a stunning view.”
