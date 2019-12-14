Price cut draws buyers to Toronto waterfront condo

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

15 Merchants’ Wharf, No. 238, Toronto

Asking price: $599,000

Selling price: $619,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $2,460 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Kimmé Myles, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit is the first completed building in a master-planned community in Toronto's East Bayfront. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

When it first hit the market, this one-bedroom suite at Aqualina at Bayside failed to entice many buyers. But a price drop convinced several parties to make their offers in October.

“We had it listed it at a higher price for about five days," agent Kimmé Myles said, "so we pulled that listing and relisted it at a lower price, under the $600,000 mark.”

“Once we did that, I knew we’d have more activity, and that’s exactly what happened.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen features sleek two-toned cabinetry. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

In the first building completed within a master-planned community by Tridel, this 639-square-foot unit is extremely modern with ten-foot ceilings, wide plank floors and sliding doors to a Juliet balcony off the principal room.

Story continues below advertisement

The central kitchen features sleek, two-toned cabinetry, quartz counters, a custom island and stainless steel appliances.

Monthly fees of $436 pay for water, 24-hour concierge, a dog wash station, fitness facilities and a rooftop deck with an infinity pool.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The building has a rooftop deck with an infinity pool. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It’s one of the last areas along the waterfront to be developed, and there’s been a lot of media attention because of Sidewalk Labs,” Ms. Myles said.

“Plus, this unit was so unique. It’s on the second floor, it had 10-foot ceilings and it’s a really elegant and sophisticated space.”

This unit also has a front-row seat to amenities, such as Sherbourne Common. “In the wintertime, there’s a skating rink, and in the summer, there are all sorts of water features,” Ms. Myles said.

“It also has a view of the lake and you can see the CN Tower, so it’s a stunning view.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.