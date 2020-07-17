Price cut helps bring in three bids for Rosedale side-split

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

26 Castle Frank Crescent, Toronto

Asking price: $3.1-million (April 2020)

Previous asking prices: $3.4-million (Feb. 2020); $3,248,000 (April 2019); $3,288,000 (March 2019)

Selling price: $3.1-million

Previous selling price: $1,225,000 (2005)

Taxes: $12,514 (2019)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Richard Silver and Jim Burtnick, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery There is a patio and raised deck off the kitchen and dining room. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This side split residence with a built-in garage is set on a 60-foot-by-135-foot lot in a secluded slice of Rosedale south of Bloor Street East. A low-ball offer was rejected in the spring of 2019 and it was taken off the market in late May. But, as property values rose, it was brought back to market in February priced at $3.4-million. The timing unfortunately coincided with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a decision was made to cut the asking price to $3.1-million in late April.

“It’s very different from other properties on a street that has four- and five-bedroom houses,” said agent Richard Silver. “This is really a two or three-bedroom house.

“There was a lot of activity, then all of a sudden COVID hit. So I reduced it to $3.1-million and got three offers all at once.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Large entertaining spaces with fireplaces are on the main and lower levels. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 3,479 square-foot house spans four levels, with two bedrooms on the upper level and two recreation areas in the basement.

Large entertaining spaces with fireplaces are located on the main and lower levels. There’s a third bedroom in the lower level and access to a back garden with a koi pond, patio and raised deck off the kitchen and dining room.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Two bedrooms are on the upper level. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It was a wonderful house because it was built in 1955,” Mr. Silver said. “And it’s a side split – and there are only two in the Rosedale area.

“It’s a nice, wide house and the lot has 60-foot frontage.”

“It’s an interesting street because Prime Minister Arthur Meighen had his house on this street … so it has a historical context to it,” Mr. Silver said.

“It’s a dead-end street, and [residents] all know each other, all look after each other and all party together.”

