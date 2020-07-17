 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Price cut helps bring in three bids for Rosedale side-split

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

26 Castle Frank Crescent, Toronto

Asking price: $3.1-million (April 2020)

Previous asking prices: $3.4-million (Feb. 2020); $3,248,000 (April 2019); $3,288,000 (March 2019)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $3.1-million

Previous selling price: $1,225,000 (2005)

Taxes: $12,514 (2019)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Richard Silver and Jim Burtnick, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery

There is a patio and raised deck off the kitchen and dining room.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This side split residence with a built-in garage is set on a 60-foot-by-135-foot lot in a secluded slice of Rosedale south of Bloor Street East. A low-ball offer was rejected in the spring of 2019 and it was taken off the market in late May. But, as property values rose, it was brought back to market in February priced at $3.4-million. The timing unfortunately coincided with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a decision was made to cut the asking price to $3.1-million in late April.

“It’s very different from other properties on a street that has four- and five-bedroom houses,” said agent Richard Silver. “This is really a two or three-bedroom house.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was a lot of activity, then all of a sudden COVID hit. So I reduced it to $3.1-million and got three offers all at once.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Large entertaining spaces with fireplaces are on the main and lower levels.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 3,479 square-foot house spans four levels, with two bedrooms on the upper level and two recreation areas in the basement.

Large entertaining spaces with fireplaces are located on the main and lower levels. There’s a third bedroom in the lower level and access to a back garden with a koi pond, patio and raised deck off the kitchen and dining room.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Two bedrooms are on the upper level.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It was a wonderful house because it was built in 1955,” Mr. Silver said. “And it’s a side split – and there are only two in the Rosedale area.

“It’s a nice, wide house and the lot has 60-foot frontage.”

“It’s an interesting street because Prime Minister Arthur Meighen had his house on this street … so it has a historical context to it,” Mr. Silver said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a dead-end street, and [residents] all know each other, all look after each other and all party together.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies