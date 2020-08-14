Price cut helps move a Hamilton home

Open this photo in gallery Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

134 Adair Ave. North, Hamilton

Asking price: $349,900

Selling price: $330,000

Taxes: $2,300 (2019)

Days on the market: 23

Listing and co-op agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has been updated. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

With pandemic restrictions in full force in late March and in-person visits limited, listing agent Michael St. Jean opted to expand his online photo gallery for this 1½-storey house.

“We typically get a lot of photos, but once the pandemic hit, we started taking photos of the furnace, electrical panels and even the basement walls and things of that nature for people to get a look at the mechanical elements,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“And not just for the buyers, but for appraisers who were not willing to go inside.”

After two weeks on the market, the asking price was cut by $10,000. That move paid off and negotiations with a potential buyer began in late April. “We’re pretty aggressive with reductions if we don’t find we’re getting the [desired] level of activity in the first 12 to 14 days, especially in that price bracket,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“It’s not easy to find homes any more in the $300,000s, so we felt comfortable no matter what the situation. We knew the demand was strong in this category of housing and price point.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery There is new laminate flooring in the living and dining room. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

This mid-century home on a 43-foot-by-135-foot lot has 952 square feet of living space, with an updated kitchen and bathroom, as well as a new laminate flooring in the living and dining room.

By the stairs leading up to two out of three bedrooms is an exit to the private backyard and two-car parking.

The agent’s take

“These are older homes on big lots in a nice east-end neighbourhood close to the highways, golf courses and amenities,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“There were some updates done – it’s not your total fixer upper – so a buyer could come in and build on the things that have been done.”

