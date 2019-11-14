 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Price cut in Teddington Park spurs rapid sale for modern infill house

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
283 Snowdon Ave., Toronto.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

283 Snowdon Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,598,000

Selling price: $2,595,000

Taxes: $10,128 (2019)

Days on the market: one

Listing agent: Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

The main and lower levels feature gas fireplaces in casual recreation areas.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Around the Rosedale Golf Club, many buyers with $3-million budgets gravitate towards classic four-bedroom homes, so this modern, three-bedroom dwelling sat on the market for half a year.

A different agent promoted it to a wider demographic, devised plans for a fourth bedroom and cut the price to $2.849-million. Though momentum picked up over three months, it still needed a boost, and the asking price was cut by a further $251,000 in late September.

“[The buyers] didn’t even argue, they went to full ask within a matter of hours,” agent Belinda Lelli.

What they got

The location is universally appealing, having privacy and exclusivity.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This 25-by 120-foot property was redeveloped less than two years ago with a concrete and stone house encompassing 1,995-square-feet of living space with energy-efficient finishes and high-tech operating systems. The garage is accessed through the 709-square-foot basement.

There are open living and dining rooms, and casual recreation areas with gas fireplaces on the main and lower levels. The basement has a wet bar and an exit to a lower deck with steps up to the south-facing backyard.

The agent’s take

The basement exits to a lower deck with steps up to the south-facing backyard.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“It’s a forward-thinking house, so it’s not in keeping with a lot of traditional Teddington Park homes there,” said Ms. Lelli.

“It has a different composition, and the quality of materials they used are far superior than a lot of other homes.”

However, its location had universal appeal. “The privacy and exclusivity of being at that end of Snowdon is just priceless,” said Ms. Lelli.

“The school catchment is top notch and if you pair that with a newer build, you have a perfect marriage of what a lot of upwardly mobile professional people are seeking.”

Want more? A video of this Done Deal can be seen at tgam.ca/ddsnowdon

