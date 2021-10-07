 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Price cut needed to rouse interest in King West condo

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

The Weir Team

1029 King St., W. No. 219, Toronto

Asking price: $799,000 (Mid-July, 2021)

Previous asking price: $825,000 (Early July, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $786,000 (Mid-July, 2021)

Previous selling price: $665,000 (February, 2019); $347,600 (December, 2009)

Taxes: $2,441 (2020)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agents: Scott Hanton and Daniel Macfarlane, The Weir Team

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This 810-square-foot unit has a two-storey design with concrete finishes, double-height ceilings, large windows and sliding balcony doors in the open living and dining area.

The Weir Team

Agent Scott Hanton hoped a decent crowd would visit this one-bedroom-plus-den suite at the Electra Lofts building, but didn’t get a single tour request.

“Since COVID, this is the perfect example of how totally unpredictable any listing can be with regards to interest levels,” Mr. Hanton said.

Story continues below advertisement

“[Plus] a lot of buyers and their realtors were confused about the different prices in the building because some suites were presenting themselves as larger than they actually were.”

After four days without visitors, this unit was relisted for $26,000 less than previously. That seemed to do the trick, as 10 potential buyers quickly booked private showings. One visitor cut a deal for a further $13,000 off the asking price.

“The spring rush of condo buyers dried up, putting the remaining July buyers in the driver’s seat,” Mr. Hanton said.

“This was staged, painted and sparkling, and ultimately, we think that’s why it stood out.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The unit comes with two bathrooms and six appliances, plus a storage locker and parking.

The Weir Team

This 810-square-foot unit has a two-storey design with concrete finishes, double-height ceilings, large windows and sliding balcony doors in the open living and dining area.

The principal room is also visible from the kitchen and an upper den and bedroom with glass railings.

Story continues below advertisement

The unit comes with two bathrooms and six appliances, plus a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $561 cover utilities and use of fitness and party rooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Monthly fees of $561 cover utilities and use of fitness and party rooms.

The Weir Team

“Whether you’re on the second floor, the fourth or sixth floor, it’s a great building,” Mr. Hanton said.

“This unit has a separate office area, so after the pandemic started, it was a space everybody wanted.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies