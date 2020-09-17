Price cut sparks interest in corner Toronto condo

Open this photo in gallery Pope Real Estate Ltd.

51 Trolley Cres., No. 1309, Toronto

Asking price: $889,900 (May, 2020)

Previous asking price: $929,900 (April, 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $887,400 (July, 2020)

Taxes: $3,398 (2020)

Days on the market: 53

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The two-bedroom corner suite at River City was relisted with the asking price reduced by $40,000. Pope Real Estate Ltd.

Despite attracting online interest, this two-bedroom corner suite at River City drew no on-site visitors when listed during the pandemic’s early stages this April. By mid-May, the decision was taken to relist with the asking price reduced by $40,000 in hopes of sparking more activity. When the tenant moved out weeks later, requests for tours accelerated.

“We had 41 showings in a 30-day period, which produced two offers,” agent Robin Pope said.

“The first one we said ‘no’ to," Mr. Pope said. "Then, because we were patient, we managed to sell it [to another party] for a few thousand less than our asking price.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

The 960-square-foot unit has window walls facing south and west and outdoor spaces off both bedrooms and the open living and dining area.

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island. Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The floors are walnut beneath exposed concrete ceilings and ductwork.

The unit comes with a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $599 pay for 24-hour concierge and recreation facilities, such as an outdoor pool.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The corner unit has beautiful views from its walkout balcony. Pope Real Estate Ltd.

"It was a corner unit with a walkout balcony and it also had Juliet balconies,” Mr. Pope said.

“It had great uninterrupted views south and west.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.