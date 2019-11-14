Price cuts finally sell Yorkville condo

10 Bellair St., No. 406, Toronto
Asking price: $3,295,000
Selling price: $3,250,000
Previous selling price: $2,525,000 (2009); $1,465,420 (2003)
Taxes: $16,457 (2019)
Days on the market: Three
Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.
The action
Earlier this year, this two-bedroom-plus-den corner suite was one of two properties listed in the upper $3-million range at No. 10 Bellair. To gain a competitive edge, the price was dropped from $3.9-million to $3.495-million and then relisted at $3.295-million in mid-July.
“Driving up the market was usually foreigners who decided to buy and pay top dollar to get in. But when you leave it to locals … they’re going to think twice about spending $3-million on a condo,” agent Dino Capocci says.
“A unit had sold three months prior for a higher price per square foot, so we tried to follow suit, but saw the market wasn’t there. So we did some price reductions.”
What they got
In a nearly 20-year-old high-rise with luxury retailers at street level, this 3,000-square-foot unit feels even larger with 9½-foot ceilings, full-height windows and two balconies overlooking the Village of Yorkville Park.
Entertaining areas are clearly defined with French doors to a den and a gas fireplace in the living room. There is a formal dining area and a casual breakfast nook off the kitchen.
There are three bathrooms, a laundry room, a storage locker and two-car parking.
The agent’s take
“It’s a big unit,” Mr. Capocci said. “[Plus] the unit was beautiful with high-end finishes, high ceilings, two balconies, herringbone hardwood flooring and crown mouldings.”
Though monthly fees are steep at $3,105, but pay for more than utilities. “The amenities are one of the best in Yorkville and it’s a well-built building by Tridel,” Mr. Capocci said.
“They have second-to-none concierge and valet services, and a to-die-for pool, gym, courtyard, amazing guest suites and party room.”
