Price cuts finally sell Yorkville condo

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

10 Bellair St., No. 406, Toronto

Asking price: $3,295,000

Selling price: $3,250,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $2,525,000 (2009); $1,465,420 (2003)

Taxes: $16,457 (2019)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit is in a nearly 20-year-old building that looks over the Village of Yorkville Park. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Earlier this year, this two-bedroom-plus-den corner suite was one of two properties listed in the upper $3-million range at No. 10 Bellair. To gain a competitive edge, the price was dropped from $3.9-million to $3.495-million and then relisted at $3.295-million in mid-July.

“Driving up the market was usually foreigners who decided to buy and pay top dollar to get in. But when you leave it to locals … they’re going to think twice about spending $3-million on a condo,” agent Dino Capocci says.

“A unit had sold three months prior for a higher price per square foot, so we tried to follow suit, but saw the market wasn’t there. So we did some price reductions.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The unit's balconies offer views of the park. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

In a nearly 20-year-old high-rise with luxury retailers at street level, this 3,000-square-foot unit feels even larger with 9½-foot ceilings, full-height windows and two balconies overlooking the Village of Yorkville Park.

Entertaining areas are clearly defined with French doors to a den and a gas fireplace in the living room. There is a formal dining area and a casual breakfast nook off the kitchen.

There are three bathrooms, a laundry room, a storage locker and two-car parking.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery A breakfast nook and formal dining area are both located off the kitchen. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“It’s a big unit,” Mr. Capocci said. “[Plus] the unit was beautiful with high-end finishes, high ceilings, two balconies, herringbone hardwood flooring and crown mouldings.”

Though monthly fees are steep at $3,105, but pay for more than utilities. “The amenities are one of the best in Yorkville and it’s a well-built building by Tridel,” Mr. Capocci said.

“They have second-to-none concierge and valet services, and a to-die-for pool, gym, courtyard, amazing guest suites and party room.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.