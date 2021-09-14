Price drop brings in better offers for aging Keswick, Ont., bungalow

Open this photo in gallery Lucais Corp.

273 Walter Dr., Keswick, Ont.

Asking price: $859,000 (Late June, 2021)

Previous asking price: $899,000 (Early June, 2021)

Selling price: $800,000 (July, 2021)

Previous selling prices: $428,000 (August, 2015); $140,856 (October, 2003); $145,000 (June, 1993)

Taxes: $4,347 (2020)

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Lucais Shepherd, Lucais Corp.

The action

This 1980s-era bungalow is in rougher shape than other homes nearby, but it occupies a sought-after 75-foot-by-90-foot lot. Initial bids were lackluster, so the price was dropped by $40,000 to rouse a better response. A few weeks later, the seller agreed to a bid for a further $59,000 less than the asking price.

“Stuff is selling quicker, but they’re listed for so low,” agent Lucais Shepherd said.

“Because the seller was not in a big hurry, we listed it the traditional way. We listed it conservatively, tweaked the price a bit and eventually it went.”

The 1980s-era raised bungalow has a traditional living room.

What they got

The raised bungalow with an attached garage has a traditional living room and a separate eat-in kitchen with access to a wide deck.

One bedroom contains a fireplace and one of three four-piece bathrooms.

The basement suite also offers three bedrooms, cooking and entertaining facilities.

The house includes a separate eat-in kitchen with access to a wide deck.

The agent’s take

“The biggest feature of this house is it’s very close to Lake Simcoe,” Mr. Shepherd said.

“There’s sailing, kayaking, fishing, jet and water skiing, and that’s all stuff happening at the end of the street all summer long.”

The house itself has rare assets. “It’s a big bungalow with a three-bedroom unit upstairs and a three-bedroom unit downstairs, so it was definitely an investment property,” Mr. Shepherd said.

“It has 75-foot frontage, so down the road you could maybe sever the lot, and it has a south-facing back yard.”

