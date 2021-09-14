 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Price drop brings in better offers for aging Keswick, Ont., bungalow

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Lucais Corp.

273 Walter Dr., Keswick, Ont.

Asking price: $859,000 (Late June, 2021)

Previous asking price: $899,000 (Early June, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $800,000 (July, 2021)

Previous selling prices: $428,000 (August, 2015); $140,856 (October, 2003); $145,000 (June, 1993)

Taxes: $4,347 (2020)

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Lucais Shepherd, Lucais Corp.

The action

This 1980s-era bungalow is in rougher shape than other homes nearby, but it occupies a sought-after 75-foot-by-90-foot lot. Initial bids were lackluster, so the price was dropped by $40,000 to rouse a better response. A few weeks later, the seller agreed to a bid for a further $59,000 less than the asking price.

“Stuff is selling quicker, but they’re listed for so low,” agent Lucais Shepherd said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Because the seller was not in a big hurry, we listed it the traditional way. We listed it conservatively, tweaked the price a bit and eventually it went.”

Open this photo in gallery

The 1980s-era raised bungalow has a traditional living room.

Lucais Corp.

What they got

The raised bungalow with an attached garage has a traditional living room and a separate eat-in kitchen with access to a wide deck.

One bedroom contains a fireplace and one of three four-piece bathrooms.

The basement suite also offers three bedrooms, cooking and entertaining facilities.

Open this photo in gallery

The house includes a separate eat-in kitchen with access to a wide deck.

Lucais Corp.

The agent’s take

“The biggest feature of this house is it’s very close to Lake Simcoe,” Mr. Shepherd said.

“There’s sailing, kayaking, fishing, jet and water skiing, and that’s all stuff happening at the end of the street all summer long.”

Story continues below advertisement

The house itself has rare assets. “It’s a big bungalow with a three-bedroom unit upstairs and a three-bedroom unit downstairs, so it was definitely an investment property,” Mr. Shepherd said.

“It has 75-foot frontage, so down the road you could maybe sever the lot, and it has a south-facing back yard.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies