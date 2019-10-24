Price drop helps sale of Lawrence Park house

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

25 Golfdale Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2.8-million

Selling price: $2,775,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $2,395,000 (2015); $1,630,000 (2014); $1,410,000 (2011)

Taxes: $13,149 (2019)

Days on the market: Three

Listing and co-op agents: Belinda Lelli and Paul MacMillan, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The house is a classic 1927 home with 21st-century updates. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Available listings are generally rare around this corner of Lawrence Park near the Rosedale Golf Club and top rated schools, but this four-bedroom home had several competitors when listed at $2,998,000 for nearly a month early this summer.

To target local families before they vacationed out of town, open houses were hosted in the last weekend in June. To add further enticement, it was relisted at a reduced price of $2.8-million on June 27 – and sold three days later.

“Buyers for homes in this price range have had to cope with the new stress test requirements. As a result, the market for these properties has softened,” said agent Belinda Lelli, who ultimately found multiple offers.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“A new aggressive price reduction prior to Canada Day long weekend made for a quick sale 99 per cent of our asking price on the holiday Sunday.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The remodelled kitchen has a long island with bar seating. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This centre hall residence shows the craftsmanship of a bygone era with its brick façade, rich wainscotting in the foyer and dining area, and fireplaces in the living room and one bedroom upstairs.

The roof, windows and mechanical systems have all been updated and there are heated floors in five bathrooms. The remodelled kitchen has a long island with bar seating. The basement was also redone to create a recreation space and guest rooms.

A double garage, south-facing deck and fenced-in yard are clustered at the back of the 50-foot-by-125-foot grounds.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The house has fireplaces in the living room and a bedroom on the upper floor. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“This home is a classic 1927 house with 21st-Century updates,” Ms. Lelli said.

“This coveted street in Lawrence Park north offers a tranquil setting that is mere steps from all the conveniences of Yonge Street.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.