Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Price drop helps speed sale of Forest Hill house for $2.73-million

Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
78 Burton Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,795,000 (late May, 2021)

Previous asking price: $2,995,000 (Early May, 2021)

Selling price: $2,730,000 (June, 2021)

Taxes: $12,468 (2020)

Days on the market: 16

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

It can often take a month or two to find a buyer for neighbouring multi-million dollar properties, but a deal was secured by dropping the asking price after two weeks on the market.

This three-bedroom house is surrounded by multi-million-dollar properties that can often take a month or two to find a buyer. After about two weeks, the asking price was reduced from $2.995-million to $2.795-million to help speed the process, Shortly thereafter, a $2.73-million deal was secured.

“It was a very unique home for the area, nestled with much, much larger homes,” agent Elli Davis said.

“So, it appealed to a smaller family or downsizer, or as a condo alternative.”

What they got

The eat-in kitchen has been recently updated with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and high-end appliances.

The 35-year-old house is one of three detached properties built into a hillside with two-storey plans and built-in garages accessible from the basement.

The main floor is arranged with a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen, which has been recently updated with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and high-end appliances.

The stone patio and garden at the back of the 40-foot-by-95-foot lot can be reached from a den and living room. The latter also features a wood-burning fireplace.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom features cathedral ceilings and a six-piece ensuite bathroom. It is the largest of four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

The stone patio and garden at the back of the 40- by 95-foot lot can be reached from a den and living room.

“It offered a double garage with direct access to the lower level, and very generous room sizes,” Ms. Davis said.

“It had a nice yard off the main floor. It wasn’t a deep yard, but enough to barbecue and have family dinners outside, so it was a low maintenance, detached home.”

The property is also close to essentials, from elite schools to Cedarvale Ravine. “It’s easily accessible to Bathurst Street, downtown and uptown,” Ms. Davis said.

