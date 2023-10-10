Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

278 Bloor St., E., No. 1702, Toronto

Asking price: $1,285,000 (August, 2023)

Previous asking price: $1,375,000 (July, 2023)

Selling price: $1,297,000 (August, 2023)

Previous selling price: $470,000 (January, 1990)

Taxes: $5,550 (2023)

Days on the market: Three

Property days on market: 32

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery: This two-bedroom unit has open living and dining areas, and an eat-in kitchen with Corian countertops and a pantry/laundry room.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 1,683-square-foot unit is larger than most suites around Bloor and Yonge Streets, although its finishes are less flashy. Dozens of buyers weighed the trade-offs, but none came through with offers until the asking price was cut from $1.375-million to $1.285-million. The best offer added $12,000 and a closing date of Oct. 16.

“A lot of people wanted to do some major renovations because it’s been lived in for several years and the building is 40 years old now,” said agent Elli Davis.

“We wanted to get things going, so we thought if we adjusted the price a bit, that would do it, and it did.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Water, heating and cable are covered in the monthly fee of $1,412.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This two-bedroom unit has open living and dining areas, and an eat-in kitchen with Corian countertops and a pantry/laundry room.

Floor-to-ceiling windows brighten every room, such as the den, and a balcony lies off the solarium.

The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and one of the unit’s two four-piece bathrooms.

There’s also a storage locker and two parking spots. Water, heating and cable are covered in the monthly fee of $1,412.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Floor-to-ceiling windows brighten every room,Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It’s a very good size in this market where many of the newer condos being built are much smaller sizes,” Ms. Davis said. “This appealed to people coming from a house.”

“It’s overlooking the Rosedale ravine to the north, so it had a beautiful view when you walked in.”

The building has a pool, car wash bay and 24-hour concierge. “It’s always been a popular and very well-run building, just steps to Yonge and Bloor, Rosedale walking and bike paths, ravines, and shops,” said Ms. Davis.

“The building had just undergone a major refurbishment of the windows, so it was a very good time to come into the building.”