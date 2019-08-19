Price drop steals buyers away from competing downtown condo

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

101 Charles St., E., No. 1110 , Toronto

Asking price: $848,800

Selling price: $837,000

Previous selling prices: $654,000 (2017); $374,802 (2015)

Taxes: $3,059 (2018)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agents: James Warren and Christopher Killam, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.; Co-op agent: Shane Giddens, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

The unit is in the X2 complex near the corner of Jarvis and Bloor Streets. Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

Clients of agent Shane Giddens were in search of a newer condo unit downtown, so he sent them to check out a two-bedroom unit at one of the X2 towers near Jarvis and Bloor streets. There was a similar unit in the other tower, but it was initially ruled out because of price. But when the price suddenly came down, they rushed over.

“They had just reduced and relisted … we knew we had to act quickly to make an offer.”

What they got

The balcony looks east toward the Rogers building. Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

In the northeast corner of a relatively new skyscraper, this 803-square-foot unit has a wide and shallow plan with nine-foot ceilings, walls of windows in each bedroom and a balcony off the open principal room.

Interior design firm Cecconi Simone styled the space with hardwood floors and a central cooking station with granite counters, an island, porcelain tile back splashes and stainless steel appliances.

There are two full bathrooms. The unit comes with a storage locker and parking. Each month, $456 pays for water, heating, 24-hour concierge and use of guest suites and communal gathering and workout spots.

The agent’s take

The corner unit has walls of windows on two sides. Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

“What’s unique about this unit is it offers unobstructed views overlooking the pool and outdoor barbecue area … and with a view toward the Rogers building to the east and relatively unobstructed view to the north, it offered a wow factor [the buyers] were looking for,” Mr. Giddens said.

“Not to mention, it was in impeccable condition – there was a lot of pride of ownership – and the layout was a great split layout with two bedrooms of almost equal proportions.”

