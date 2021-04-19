 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Price flexibility seals the deal for $6.3 million Mimico waterfront home

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

3 Sussex Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $6,750,000 (October, 2020)

Previous asking price history: $7,499,000 (August, 2020)

Selling price: $6,375,000 (February, 2021)

Previous selling price: $950,000 (October, 1989)

Taxes: $31,604 (2020)

Days on the market: 181

Listing agents: Niels and Evan Christensen, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The eat-in kitchen provides access to a wrap-around deck.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This three-bedroom house on a 140- by 98-foot lakefront site was put up for sale last summer but fetched only lowball bids, prompting a price adjustment late in the year. The pace of in-person visits picked up until an acceptable bid was submitted in February.

“I was surprised by the number of physical showings we had – about 15 or 16,” said agent Niels Christensen.

“There’s always a market for those unique properties, regardless of what’s going on around it.”

What they got

The house has a sweeping view of Lake Ontario.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This 6,500-square-foot house marries indoor and outdoor spaces with two glass-lined sunrooms and a sweeping wraparound deck that can be accessed from the office, eat-in kitchen and living and dining rooms.

Gazebos provide a comfy place for relaxing by the in-ground pool and on the lower stone patio and deck.

Inside, there are five fireplaces, a 2,000-bottle wine cellar and six bathrooms, including an ensuite with a sauna upstairs. The lower level is fully finished and there’s a three-car garage.

The agent’s take

The house is 31 years old.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“It is comprised of about five different lots the owner put together, so in that sense it’s very unique,” said Mr. Christensen.

“There was 140 feet of waterfront access, which I’ve never seen … and it does have a little stairway and private beach. And it also had riparian rights that exist about a hundred feet out into Lake Ontario.”

The 31-year-old house had been well constructed and the materials used were top-notch, Mr. Christensen said. “It had survived the passage of time and still had a real elegance.”

“A lot of times waterfront properties will look in a specific direction – either south, east or west – this had a 240-degree … sweeping view of Lake Ontario, right from the Toronto skyline all the way west to Hamilton.”

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

