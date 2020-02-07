Price for luxury downtown townhouse cut to find a buyer

Open this photo in gallery The Print Market

1 St. Thomas St., Townhouse C, Toronto

Asking price: $4,898,000 (October, 2019)

Listing price history: $5.2-million (September, 2019); $5.5-million (June, 2019), under previous agent

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $4,888,000

Previous selling price: $4,185,000 (2015); $3,250,000 (2010)

Taxes: $26,326 (2019)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The Print Market

Open this photo in gallery The living and dining rooms have 10-foot ceilings. The Print Market

Agent Andre Kutyan sold this two-bedroom townhouse in 2015 and 2010, so the current owners requested his assistance when they couldn’t find a buyer when listed with another agent in the summer and fall of 2019. Mr. Kutyan combed through his database to find six interested buyers, and one was quick to mobilize with a bid late October.

“The most recent sale in this complex was a couple of years ago – an end unit similar to this, but a little bigger – and it sold for $5.5-million,” Mr. Kutyan said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We had to be less than that in the asking price and the market had softened too, so we had to be positioned better under $5-million.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The Print Market

Open this photo in gallery The master suite features a gas fireplace and an ensuite bathroom with a skylight. The Print Market

At the base of a luxury high-rise, this 4,185-square-foot townhouse is one of four three-storey models with street-level entry, direct access to a private garage and to outdoor space on the roof and the ground.

Inside, upscale features range from 10-foot ceilings in the living and dining rooms to a master suite with a gas fireplace, dressing room and one of four bathrooms, complete with a skylight and heated marble floors.

There are lounge areas on the second and lower levels, plus a combined family room and kitchen with an island, pantry, stainless steel appliances and access to a courtyard with a gas hookup, planters and irrigation system.

Monthly fees of $3,768 pay for water, heating and cable, as well as concierge, valet, party room, gym and pool.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The townhouse has a private courtyard in the back. The Print Market

“It’s the best of both worlds; it’s like living in a house with your front door, courtyard in the back and rooftop terrace … but you have all the amenities, services and security of a condo,” Mr. Kutyan said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It has a lot of nice features, [like] the Crestron automation system, automated blinds throughout, nice crown mouldings and details, a Downsview kitchen and built-in Savaria elevator.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.