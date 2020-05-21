Price hike leads to sale of builder’s Burlington home

Open this photo in gallery Summerhill Prestige Real Estate Ltd.

5123 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, Ont.

Asking price: $3.1-million

Selling price: $2.7-million

Previous selling price: $2,030,493 (2013)

Taxes: $18,920 (2019)

Days on the market: 27

Listing agents: Dina Maglietta and David Knox, Summerhill Prestige Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The home's great room has a 20-foot ceiling, Palladian windows and a gas fireplace. Summerhill Prestige Real Estate Ltd.

A couple of agents tried and failed to sell this custom home on a 100-by-143-foot lot before a new team took it on in mid-January. Judging that previous agents had priced the home too low, they set a more ambitious asking price.

A Facebook search shows the home was listed with an asking price of $2,998,000 in March, 2019. Later in the year, it was reduced to $2,888,000.

“Sometimes you can be priced too low and you get the wrong buyers,” agent David Knox said.

“Or it’s misrepresented by being priced too low because someone might assume it’s smaller or not as attractive. So we priced it to where we felt true market value was in representing the home,” co-listing agent Dina Maglietta said

What they got

Open this photo in gallery A chandelier hangs in the great room. Summerhill Prestige Real Estate Ltd.

This two-storey house was built less than 10 years ago with a French château-inspired exterior, a triple garage and multiple entrances, including one from the backyard to the eat-in kitchen.

The main foyer separating the living and dining rooms features a 26-foot ceiling and a Scarlett O’Hara-style staircase to the four bedrooms upstairs.

The great room toward the rear of the house has a 20-foot ceiling, Palladian windows and a gas fireplace.

There is also a main floor den and a guest room containing one of five bathrooms.

The basement is unfinished with nine-foot ceilings and roughed-in heating.

The agent’s take

“It was a builder’s personal home that he custom built, so he went above and beyond with the use of quality materials,” Ms. Maglietta said.

“[For instance], the master bedroom was huge with coffered ceilings, a limestone gas fireplace, a walk-in closet, a 10-piece ensuite spa-like bathroom and a double door entry.”

