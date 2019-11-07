Price increase draws acceptable offer for Cabbagetown home

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

28 Aberdeen Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,498,000

Selling price: $1,498,000

Previous selling price: $930,000 (2017); $224,500 (1993)

Taxes: $4,973 (2018)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The action

This updated home at 28 Aberdeen Ave. in the historic Cabbagetown neighbourhood in Toronto sold in just five days after being relisted at a higher price than first offered.

Agent Andrew Ipekian was certain professional staging, extensive marketing and a $1.298-million price tag would increase buyer traffic to this 50-year-old house in late September. He managed to draw a large crowd of visitors, but the purchase offers were underwhelming, so the house was relisted for $200,000 more, which produced three bids in early October.

“We priced it to get a bidding war going and did get two offers, but they weren’t good enough,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“We realized we could get some more money and there was no real rush to sell it, so we raised the price and ended up setting a record on the street.”

What they got

Walnut flooring extends throughout the home.

Behind a traditional brick façade is a modern three-bedroom house redesigned around a floating glass staircase that is visible in its entirety from a dining area with 20-foot ceilings and a wood-panelled accent wall.

Matching walnut flooring extends throughout, including the galley kitchen and open entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.

A thick canopy of trees provides privacy on two upper decks. The one on the third floor is situated off a renovated master ensuite with a freestanding tub and barrier-free shower stall with side jets.

A new stone patio and fencing spruces up the 12-by-85-foot lot, which has parking accessible through a laneway.

The agent’s take

The third-floor master suite includes a bathroom that features a freestanding tub.

“It was a unique property and it was so beautiful inside; it wasn’t like any other home you’d go to,” Mr. Ipekian said. “The staircase was the focal point of the property, and the second floor looked down below, which was cool, so it was like an inner atrium.”

