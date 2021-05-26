 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Price on semi-detached Victorian in the Annex was set to avoid fruitless multiple offers

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
33 Tranby Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,895,000 (February, 2021)

Selling price: $2,800,000 (February, 2021)

Previous selling price: $1.6-million (August, 2010)

Taxes: $11,754 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

There are open entertaining areas on the main and lower levels, as well as a central dining area.

With inventory sparse and bidding wars raging, the owners of this semi-detached Victorian were determined to price their house at fair market value, rather than price low and spark a frenzy of hopeful offers. They worked with one buyer early on and arrived at a mutually satisfactory agreement.

“I don’t like to take the approach of listing for $1.9-milion and having 20 offers,” agent Dino Capocci said. “I’m tired of that … and buyers are getting tired of seeing that.

“I priced it fairly, maybe even a tad high, and gave it a week on the market because the market was crazy. The sellers were very happy to sell it for $2.8-million, which is a great price for a semi without parking.”

What they got

The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances and double doors to a south-facing deck.

This three-storey house was built in 1889 on an 18-foot-by-77-foot lot. The interior was gutted to the studs in 2010 and is essentially brand new.

There are open entertaining areas on the main and lower levels, as well as a central dining area. The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances and double doors to a south-facing deck.

At the top of a glass-lined staircase is a third bedroom with a study area, a Juliet balcony and one of five bathrooms.

The agent’s take

The interior of this three-storey house was gutted to the studs in 2010 and is essentially brand new.

“A lot of the rooms had large sliding glass doors so you can see south and you can see the city skyline, so that was a big draw,” Mr. Capocci said.

“The house is stunning and Tranby is an iconic street. It’s a beautiful, tree-lined street with heritage houses, very much like in New York or Brooklyn.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more.

