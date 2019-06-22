 Skip to main content

Price raised for East York home after first round of offers disappoints

Done Deal

Price raised for East York home after first round of offers disappoints

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
The Weir Team

753 Sammon Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,125,000

Selling price: $1,072,000

Previous selling price: $186,000 (1991)

Taxes: $3,486 (2018)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agents: Cameron Weir and Scott Hanton, The Weir Team

The action

The home has been extensively updated.

The Weir Team

This roughly 1,600-square-foot house is close to Michael Garron Hospital, but Sammon is a through street – busier than many in East York – so the list price was set conservatively under $900,000 in late February. There were more than 50 visitors throughout the week and dozens more at the open houses, but the sellers were disappointed by the four bids sent on the offer date.

The next day, the home was relisted with the asking price bumped to $1,125,000. Two of the original bidders returned with better offers, one of which the sellers deemed acceptable and a deal was struck in early March.

“The market has been very unpredictable all of 2019. Many great houses had to be relisted for either lack of interest or lack of anticipated offers. It was a frustrating winter and spring for many sellers,” agent Scott Hanton said.

“[For this house] the level of interest was surprising, which in turn, helped to inflate expectations of what the house would likely sell for, and why it took a bit longer to sell than usual.”

What they got

The kitchen was remodelled with quartz counters, a centre island, herringbone-style backlashes and stainless steel appliances.

The Weir Team

This 94-year-old house on a 20-foot-by-100-foot lot has been extensively renovated, including new windows, doors, roofing and mechanical systems.

The kitchen was remodelled with quartz counters, a centre island, herringbone-style backlashes and stainless steel appliances. There is a glass door to the south-facing backyard.

Hardwood floors run through the open living and dining rooms and three bedrooms upstairs. In the basement, laminate floors were laid in the recreation area and porcelain tile floors in the bathroom.

The agent’s take

“This home checked all the boxes in terms of what people want in a house: three bedrooms, two full baths, parking, large backyard and relatively high ceiling in the basement,” Mr. Hanton said.

“And it’s fully renovated with stylish finishes.”

