Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

34 Van Horne Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,549,000 (Early November, 2022)

Previous asking price: $1,599,000 (September, 2022)

Selling price: $1,512,000 (Late November, 2022)

Taxes: $6,000 (2022)

Property days on the market: 58

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The home is more than 50 years old, but has newer components, including the roof, windows, and finishes in all three bathrooms.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

This four-bedroom house across the street from Bellbury Park and just one kilometre west of the Peanut Plaza in North York sat on the market for six weeks this fall without a nibble. Once a neighbour with a comparable home slashed their price and secured a buyer, these sellers reduced their asking price by $50,000. Over the following two weeks, two feeble offers came in, but a third was more agreeable and a deal was struck for $37,000 under the lowered asking price.

“There was a similar house that dropped their price and sold … and that proved to us we had to lower our price,” agent Bill Thom said.

“But it sold for a lower price than what we ultimately sold ours for.”

The traditional layout includes an eat-in kitchen, with granite countertops.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

What they got

This two-storey house is more than 50 years old, but has newer components, such as the roof, windows and finishes in all three bathrooms.

The main floor has a traditional footprint with a combined living and dining area and a separate eat-in kitchen.

Behind the attached double garage, there is a family room with double entry doors, a stone fireplace and access to the 55-by-110-foot grounds.

There are two recreation areas in the basement.

The closing date is Jan. 24.

The main-floor family room has a stone fire place and exits out to the back yard, and the basement boasts two more recreation rooms.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The agent’s take

“One of the attractive features was definitely its 55-foot frontage,” Mr. Thom said.

“What the house had to offer in terms of upgrades would be the granite countertops and updated bathrooms.”

The quality and quantity of amenities nearby were also a hit. “It’s within walking distance to a community centre, park and tennis court,” Mr. Thom said.

“It’s two [bus] stops to the subway, and has convenient access to the Don Valley, 401 and 404 [highways].”