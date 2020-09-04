Price reduction helps move Toronto laneway loft

Open this photo in gallery Jordan Prussky Photography

50 Bartlett Ave., No. 7, Toronto

Asking price: $1,625,000 (May, 2020)

Previous asking price: $1,685,000 (March, 2020)

Selling price: $1,608,000 (June, 2020)

Taxes: $4,855 (2019)

Days on the market: 37

Listing agent: Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

The custom kitchen overlooks the dining area and living room.

This three-storey loft at the Lanehouse on Bartlett building was staged and vacant for its spring debut, and largely remained that way as buyers sheltered at home. After a smaller unit in the building sold quickly, it was reintroduced at a reduced price of $1.625-million before Victoria Day.

“We were screaming into a tunnel for a couple months because very few [people] had buying a home on their mind,” agent Paul Johnston said, “but it’s interesting to see how quickly that has turned around.”

“We relisted as soon as things were feeling better and optimistic, and that lead to a much better result. We ended up with 10 showings in short order, which wasn’t a bad count for a unique property like this.”

What they got

The unit is one of 16 in a former yarn factory.

Situated on a laneway behind traditional old homes, the building is a former yarn factory that was converted into 16 modern lofts several years ago.

This unit has more than 1,700 square feet of living space, with a custom kitchen and a dining area overlooking an open living room with a gas fireplace, heated stone floors and exposed brick walls. Along the windows, the ceilings rise to 18-feet.

The upper levels accommodate a den and two bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, plus a rooftop terrace.

Monthly fees are $751.

The agent’s take

The unit has more than 1,700 square feet of living space.

“It’s a laneway property, so for a lot of people, that’s a real benefit – to have privacy and uniqueness,” Mr. Johnston said.

“There is maybe only one sale every year [in the building]. People who move there really love it.”

This loft also comes with parking and a pedestrian-friendly locale. “It’s in a great location, in proximity to Dufferin Grove Park and Bloor Street,” Mr. Johnston said.

“And it’s nestled in a neighbourhood, which is unique because you’re surrounded by single-family homes, overlooking backyards, so there’s a gentle density about it.”

