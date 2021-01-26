Price set low to speed sale of Trinity-Bellwoods semi

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

24 Argyle St., Toronto

Asking price: $998,000 (October, 2020)

Selling price: $1,246,000 (November, 2020)

Taxes: $5,527 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Nigel Denham and Robert Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery The formal living and dining rooms have hardwood floors. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This semi-detached house near Trinity Bellwoods Park was priced low to attract as many interested buyers in as short a time as possible. The strategy worked, stirring up about 40 in-person tours and four solid offers in just a week.

“There are always a few [listings], but dozens of buyers, so it’s very much a seller’s market in a pocket like Trinity Bellwoods and in that price point,” agent Nigel Denham said.

“As opposed to pricing it high and the process drags out for a few weeks, increasing the stress on our sellers, pricing it low and setting a date for offers got the desired results in an efficient amount of time to minimize the emotional impact to our clients.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The eat-in kitchen has ceramic flooring. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 1,250-square-foot house was built about 60 years ago on an 18-foot-by-92-foot lot with a standard three-bedroom plan sandwiched between front and rear yards and a garage on a laneway.

The eat-in kitchen has ceramic flooring, while the bedrooms and formal living and dining rooms have hardwood floors.

The 731-square-foot basement suite has its own kitchen, bathroom, and recreation area.

The agent’s take

“It had dedicated parking via the garage and a nice high, finished basement, so we had a ton going for us other than the location itself being very desirable,” Mr. Denham said.

“It’s a stone’s throw from the Ossington strip and Queen Street West, so some of the best parts of Toronto were literally at your doorstep.”

