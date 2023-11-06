Open this photo in gallery: William Kwok/William Kwok

900 Mount Pleasant Rd., No. 508, Toronto

Asking price: $888,000 (September 2023)

Previous asking price: $998,000 (September 2023)

Selling price: $918,000 (October 2023)

Previous selling price: $329,554 (January 2009)

Taxes: $3,924 (2023)

Property days on market: 22

Listing agent: Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: This two-bedroom suite with a den is in a 14-year-old high-rise near Sherwood Park.William Kwok/William Kwok

This two-bedroom suite with a den came to market in September along with three other almost identical units in a 14-year-old high-rise near Sherwood Park. Though it presented well, visitors to the property, including three repeat guests, failed to break the ice with an offer.

“We had it listed like everybody else at $998,000, but the difference compared to [the] other units is it was all painted and professionally staged, so it looked really nice,” said agent Belinda Lelli.

“I encouraged my client to pivot and try a new strategy, seeing that none of the suites were moving. We in fact had the most showings – 13 in all – but no offers.”

The seller agreed to an eye-catching new price of $888,000, which quickly resulted in seven new tours being booked. Days before the date set aside for reviewing offers, one buyer sealed the deal at $918,000.

“[It] started a little lower, but they came up,” said Ms. Lelli.

“Some units were still on the market because everyone is stubborn.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The unit has a balcony that is accessible from the primary bedroom and living room.William Kwok/William Kwok

This roughly 1,000-square-foot unit has an open, modern design with nine-foot ceilings, south-facing windows, and a balcony accessible from the primary bedroom and living room.

There’s hardwood flooring in the enclosed den and granite countertops in the U-shaped kitchen.

There are two full bathrooms and stacked laundry machines.

The unit includes a storage locker and parking. EMonthly fees of $944 cover water, heating, cable, and internet, as well as the use of recreational facilities.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: There’s hardwood flooring in the enclosed den and granite countertops in the U-shaped kitchen.William Kwok/William Kwok

“Its size is a luxury,” said Ms. Lelli. “It feels like a nice, small bungalow; it’s really well laid out.”

“It’s a really nice neighbourhood. You can literally walk across the street to Sherwood Park, and everyone is there with their kids and dogs.”