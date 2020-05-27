Price strategy drives quick sale of Beaches home

209 Kenilworth Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $2,198,000
Previous asking prices: $2,999,999 (November, 2019); $3,270,000 (September, 2019); $3,270,000 (July, 2019)
Selling price: $2.5-million
Previous selling price: $800,000 (2014)
Taxes: $7,534 (2019)
Days on the market: Eight
Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty
The action
Last year, this semi-detached house was listed by several agents, but never received an offer. On March 17, a new agent slashed the price to $2.2-million and adopted safeguards for showings, including a live virtual open house for three dozen potential buyers. Within hours, the better of two bids took the house, adding $302,000 to the asking price.
“Better to drop the price much lower than we thought [its market value was], hold back offers, get a lot of people inside the house, and bring the price back up again,” agent Andrew Ipekian said.
“COVID-19 reduced the amount of eyes on the property and people inside the property, but the good thing is that whenever you’re getting a showing at this time … they are serious buyers.”
What they got
One year ago, the existing duplex on this lot was transformed into a four-bedroom residence with lavish appointments, from an ecofriendly driveway outside the garage to built-in bars in the lower-level recreation room and third-floor bedroom. The latter also contains a six-piece bathroom. It is the largest of five bathrooms.
Nine-foot ceilings, heated floors and built-in speakers grace areas such as the glass-enclosed office and rear family room, which also sports a marble gas fireplace and wall of windows and patio doors.
The agent’s take
“It was a really large home – with the basement it was 4,000 plus square feet – and it was beautiful and well laid out,” Mr. Ipekian said.
“The main family room was just gorgeous with 19-foot, cedar ceiling panelling that was perfectly stained to a caramel colour and … did not have a lot of knots in it.”
The lot also has multiple patios and gardens. “It was 24-feet wide, which is a good amount for a semi, but the big thing is it’s 217-feet deep, which is unheard of in the Beaches,” Mr. Ipekian said.
