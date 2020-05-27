Price strategy drives quick sale of Beaches home

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

209 Kenilworth Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,198,000

Previous asking prices: $2,999,999 (November, 2019); $3,270,000 (September, 2019); $3,270,000 (July, 2019)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $2.5-million

Previous selling price: $800,000 (2014)

Taxes: $7,534 (2019)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The family room sports a marble gas fireplace and wall of windows and patio doors. Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

Last year, this semi-detached house was listed by several agents, but never received an offer. On March 17, a new agent slashed the price to $2.2-million and adopted safeguards for showings, including a live virtual open house for three dozen potential buyers. Within hours, the better of two bids took the house, adding $302,000 to the asking price.

“Better to drop the price much lower than we thought [its market value was], hold back offers, get a lot of people inside the house, and bring the price back up again,” agent Andrew Ipekian said.

Story continues below advertisement

“COVID-19 reduced the amount of eyes on the property and people inside the property, but the good thing is that whenever you’re getting a showing at this time … they are serious buyers.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The glass-enclosed office boasts heated floors. Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

One year ago, the existing duplex on this lot was transformed into a four-bedroom residence with lavish appointments, from an ecofriendly driveway outside the garage to built-in bars in the lower-level recreation room and third-floor bedroom. The latter also contains a six-piece bathroom. It is the largest of five bathrooms.

Nine-foot ceilings, heated floors and built-in speakers grace areas such as the glass-enclosed office and rear family room, which also sports a marble gas fireplace and wall of windows and patio doors.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The deep lot allows for extensive outdoor space. Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

“It was a really large home – with the basement it was 4,000 plus square feet – and it was beautiful and well laid out,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“The main family room was just gorgeous with 19-foot, cedar ceiling panelling that was perfectly stained to a caramel colour and … did not have a lot of knots in it.”

The lot also has multiple patios and gardens. “It was 24-feet wide, which is a good amount for a semi, but the big thing is it’s 217-feet deep, which is unheard of in the Beaches,” Mr. Ipekian said.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.