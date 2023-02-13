Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

74 Angus Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $1,148,000 (November, 2022)

Previous asking price: $1,280,000 (October, 2022)

Selling price: $1,075,000 (November, 2022)

Taxes: $4,422 (2022)

Days on the market: 10

Property days on market: 23

Listing agents: Bill Thom and Angela Yu, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

This five-level, back split house with an aged decor and backing onto a busy street in North York presented a selling challenge. Visitors weighted those shortcomings against one positive attribute – a large interior space – and found the asking price of $1.28-million price incompatible. In November, the seller slashed the list price by $132,000 and by the end of the month a deal for $1.075-million was agreed.

“At the end of the year, rates were still going up and there was a lot of uncertainly, so it wasn’t the best of time for marketing,” said agent Bill Thom. “But the owner had already moved out to a senior home, and with winter pending, they didn’t want to bother the kids to monitor the house.”

“The market was trending down, so they did the right thing, all things considered.”

What they got

This roughly 50-year-old house on a 28- by 132-foot lot has the owner’s suite occupying the top three floors and a rental unit spread across two levels below.

The primary residence has living and dining rooms on the same floor as the eat-in kitchen. The main staircase leads up to three bedrooms, and down to a fourth bedroom and family room with a fireplace and sliding doors to a patio outdoors.

Next to the garage is an entrance to the secondary apartment. A recreation area fills the ground level, while the basement has a separate kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and living room.

The agent’s take

“The five-level back split is so popular because it lends itself naturally to have a separate entrance and rental potential,” Mr. Thom said.

“And you can technically walk to the subway [station] at Leslie and Sheppard.”