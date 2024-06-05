Priced low, Bloor West Village semi gets six offers at five days’ notice

491 Durie St., Toronto

Asking price: $1,458,000 (April, 2024)

Selling price: $1,611,000 (April, 2024)

Previous selling price: $1,103,000 (June, 2016); $487,000 (September, 2007)

Taxes: $6,788 (2023)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agents: Markian Silecky and Jody Thompson, Re/Max Professionals Inc.

About 40 interested parties arranged private tours while another 100 attended one of four open houses.

The action

This semi-detached house on a 28- by 72-foot lot came to market in April with an artificially low price tag and a caution that offers would be considered in just five days. The message was clear: Act fast and be bold. About 40 buyers heeded the call and arranged private tours while another 100 attended one of four open houses.

“I tried not to go aggressively below market value, like some agents who go $300,000 below, because there’s a certain risk tolerance sellers want to take, but you also don’t want to lose buyers,” said agent Markian Silecky.

“Properly priced homes are still selling, but a lot of homes are getting multiple [offers] and are not selling because they’re not meeting the seller’s expectations.”

In this case, the owner was thrilled to receive six offers, including one that tacked on an extra $153,000.

“The home has a private driveway for three cars, which is pretty much unheard of in Bloor West Village, and it’s one of the wider semis in the neighbourhood,” said Mr. Silecky.

“It’s as wide as most detached properties because most are on 25-, 26- and 27-foot lots.”

A family room addition with sliding doors opens to a stone patio and landscaped yard.

What they got

This two-storey house has classic details, such as crown mouldings and pocket doors in the dining room. The basement is unfinished.

The past two owners renewed the mechanical systems and renovated two bathrooms. There’s also a family room addition with sliding doors to a stone patio and landscaped yard.

The two-storey addition also allowed for the creation of a third bathroom upstairs and an attached deck.

The kitchen has been revamped with an island, stainless steel appliances and a built-in desk.

The revamped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and built-in desk.

The agent’s take

“It was a beautiful house – a century home with a great brick exterior,” said Mr. Silecky.

“The addition was so big, it’s a flex-use space and it had a massive chef’s kitchen.”