 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Priced low, Burlington home draws ten bids

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

350 Hampton Heath Rd., Burlington, Ont.

Asking price: $939,000

Selling price: $1,225,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $849,000 (2016)

Taxes: $4,244 (2020)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The living and dining rooms and kitchen are open concept on the main floor.

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

In this suburban enclave 20 minutes west of Toronto, there were very few available houses in mid-August, which drove most house hunters to this renovated, two-bedroom bungalow with an inground pool. Days later, ten purchase offers were tabled, with the winning bid going $286,000 over the posted asking price.

“You’re a minute or two from the lake shore and in Elizabeth Gardens you’re amongst multi-million-dollar new builds, so anything you can get under $1-million is a good opportunity,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“But when you see something like this that also comes in this condition, it’s good value. So, in hindsight, I’m not surprised people were all over it.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

Open this photo in gallery

The back yard features a pool and covered lounge areas.

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

This 1,079-square-foot bungalow dates to the 1960s, but it has been extensively modernized, with the added attraction of a back yard decked out with lounge areas, covered barbecue, hot tub and pool.

The living and dining rooms and kitchen are open concept on the main floor. The fully finished basement has an open recreation area with a guest room and second full bathroom.

Four cars can park on the 55-foot-by-104-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“It’s got good curb appeal and the inside was updated, but the backyard was definitely huge for the buyers in this case,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“To have that kind of a yard in an area like this and a smaller product that’s more entry-level as far as price point … it just packed a ton of punch.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies