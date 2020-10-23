Priced low, Burlington home draws ten bids

Open this photo in gallery Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

350 Hampton Heath Rd., Burlington, Ont.

Asking price: $939,000

Selling price: $1,225,000

Previous selling price: $849,000 (2016)

Taxes: $4,244 (2020)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The living and dining rooms and kitchen are open concept on the main floor. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

In this suburban enclave 20 minutes west of Toronto, there were very few available houses in mid-August, which drove most house hunters to this renovated, two-bedroom bungalow with an inground pool. Days later, ten purchase offers were tabled, with the winning bid going $286,000 over the posted asking price.

“You’re a minute or two from the lake shore and in Elizabeth Gardens you’re amongst multi-million-dollar new builds, so anything you can get under $1-million is a good opportunity,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“But when you see something like this that also comes in this condition, it’s good value. So, in hindsight, I’m not surprised people were all over it.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

Open this photo in gallery The back yard features a pool and covered lounge areas. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

This 1,079-square-foot bungalow dates to the 1960s, but it has been extensively modernized, with the added attraction of a back yard decked out with lounge areas, covered barbecue, hot tub and pool.

The living and dining rooms and kitchen are open concept on the main floor. The fully finished basement has an open recreation area with a guest room and second full bathroom.

Four cars can park on the 55-foot-by-104-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“It’s got good curb appeal and the inside was updated, but the backyard was definitely huge for the buyers in this case,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“To have that kind of a yard in an area like this and a smaller product that’s more entry-level as far as price point … it just packed a ton of punch.”

