73 Southvale Dr., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $1,088,000 (November, 2023)

Selling price: $1,276,100 (November, 2023)

Previous selling price: $985,000 (December, 2016); $384,748 (May, 2008)

Taxes: $5,303 (2023)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The entertaining and dining areas both have classic hardwood flooring and crown mouldings.

The action

In the suburbs of Vaughan, north of Highway 407, the common sales strategy followed by most properties last year was to underprice in the hope of collecting as many offers as possible. The sellers of this freehold townhouse took a similar approach, pricing it at an eye-catching $1,088,000. Four offers came in and, after a round of negotiations and revisions, a bid that added $188,100 to the asking price came out on top.

“Back in November, agents still tried to do these bidding wars,” said agent Michael Steinman. “About 50 per cent were successful.

“Some of our offers were over [the asking price], some were under, and some were around asking to feel out the situation.”

The eat-in kitchen has a door out to the south-facing deck and private yard.

What they got

This two-storey townhouse was completed in 2007 with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, plus a full basement and interior access to the garage.

The entertaining and dining areas both have classic hardwood flooring and crown mouldings.

The eat-in kitchen has ceramic flooring, stainless steel appliances and a door to a south-facing deck and private yard on the 22- by 104-foot grounds.

Between 2017 and 2021, a new roof, furnace and front windows were installed.

The new furnace was installed some time between 2017 and 2021.

The agent’s take

“It’s a good size for a townhouse, and there are no backyard neighbours,” said Mr. Steinman. “It’s all trees in the back, so that was nice.”

“It has a nice, open family room that’s big, square and sunny.”

“The area is called Valleys of Thornhill, so it’s a good location because it’s close to public schools and shopping, like a place called Rutherford Marketplace, Longo’s, Shoppers Drug Mart and the LCBO,” Mr. Steinman said.