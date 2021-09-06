Priced low, Unionville house draws three offers

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

29 Hastings Dr., Markham, Ont.

Asking price: $1,628,000 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $1,740,000 (June, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $7,457 (2020)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc., and Angela Yu, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

Early in June, this four-bedroom house was one of only two properties available near downtown Unionville. To make certain it gained a large audience before the offer date, it was listed below its expected market value at $1.628-million. One buyer declined to wait and posted a pre-emptive offer, which was quickly followed by two others, including the ultimate winning bid that came in $112,000 over asking.

“It was a time when everybody [selling] was going low to get high,” said agent Bill Thom.

“[Plus], everywhere was low inventory and this property does show well.”

What they got

The 30-year-old house has a traditional two-storey design with a brick and stone façade, decorative gables and an attached double garage.

Story continues below advertisement

The main floor is arranged with two entertaining areas, including one with a skylight and a gas fireplace, in addition to a formal dining area and an eat-in kitchen. There’s a rear exit to a raised deck with stairs to an interlocking patio. The rear yard is also accessible from a lower level recreation area outfitted with a wet bar and second fireplace.

There’s a central vacuum system, a main floor laundry room and four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“It’s in a typical subdivision, but it was very good quality,” Mr. Thom said.

“It has a finished walkout basement, so it was very bright, and it also lent itself to have an income or in-law suite.”

The 48- by-105-foot lot is also in a prime spot. “It’s near Unionville’s Main Street – which is a historic, heritage shopping street – and also near the library and Toogood Pond,” said Mr. Thom.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.