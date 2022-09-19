Special to The Globe and Mail

Re/Max Realtron Vadim Vilensky Realty

152 Convoy Cres., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $1,170,000 (July, 2022)

Previous asking price: $1,249,000 (June, 2022)

Selling price: $1.1-million (July, 2022)

Previous selling price: $381,000 (March, 2008)

Taxes: $4,097 (2022)

Days on the market: 12

Buyers’ agent: Vadim Vilensky, Re/Max Realtron Vadim Vilensky Realty

The eat-in kitchen was redone with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.Re/Max Realtron Vadim Vilensky Realty

The action

Agent Vadim Vilensky’s clients wanted to buy their first home in Etobicoke this spring and had a budget with an upper limit of $1.15-million. But their hopes were dashed when they could find nothing acceptable and prices through the roof.

“They’d seen how the market went from a townhouse costing $900,000 go all the way to $1.5-million in a very short amount of time, so I told them not to buy anything,” said Mr. Vilensky.

“Prices there went up too fast.”

When they resumed their home search this summer, they looked north to Vaughan where this semi-detached house had its list price reduced from $1,249,000 to $1.17-million about a week after first coming on the market. Negotiations lead to a $1.1-million agreement.

“It was a lot of back and forth, almost a week-long [process], but I told my clients not to give up because the seller is motivated,” Mr. Vilensky said.

“So, we managed to make it happen.”

The living and dining areas feature a gas fireplace.Re/Max Realtron Vadim Vilensky Realty

What they got

This four-bedroom house is in a low-rise subdivision north of Canada’s Wonderland. It was built about 14 years ago and has over 2,500 square feet of living space.

Over the last seven years, the roofing, windows, and mechanical systems were replaced, the four bathrooms were remodelled, and the eat-in kitchen was redone with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

There is a living and dining area with a gas fireplace, and a recreation area below with a wet bar and a guest room.

The 30- by 85-foot property backs onto a ravine.Re/Max Realtron Vadim Vilensky Realty

The agent’s take

“It’s a semi-detached home but it’s only linked by the garage,” Mr. Vilensky said.

“So, it acts like a detached home.”

The 30- by 85-foot property is well situated. “There is greenery at the back, so it’s like a ravine,” said Mr. Vilensky.

“It’s also a few minutes away from the 400 [highway] and the Maple GO station, so this was an ideal location.”