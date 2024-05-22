Prime 68-foot lot drives Mississauga side split to $310,100 bonus

Open this photo in gallery: Realmedia Real Estate Photography

2437 Genevieve Dr., Mississauga

Asking price: $999,900 (April, 2024)

Selling price: $1.31-million (April, 2024)

Taxes: $5,659 (2023)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery: The 61-year-old house is in much its original state and has plenty of opportunity to renovate and upscale.Realmedia Real Estate Photography

The action

This 61-year-old house is in pretty much its original state, while all around it properties have been transformed into luxury homes. The upscale potential likely drove three buyers to register their bids within 48 hours and for it to eventually sell for $310,100 over the asking price.

“In Mississauga, people really like to buy these homes that need a lot of work but are on these big lots,” said agent Jenelle Cameron.

“All the streets around it are getting one or two of those big, huge homes, so it’s great value to pick something up for that price and you can do a big addition and sell it for over $3-million.

“The buyers had lost out [before] and they really wanted it, so they gave us a great offer,” Ms. Cameron said.

Open this photo in gallery: The main floor includes living and dining rooms and an eat-in kitchen.Realmedia Real Estate Photography

What they got

At one end of this side split house is an attached garage, living and dining rooms and an eat-in kitchen with an exit to the back patio on a 68- by 117-foot lot.

At the other end of the house, the upper level has three bedrooms and a four-piece bathroom. Directly below, the basement has a guest bedroom and a family room with a fireplace.

Open this photo in gallery: The home's basement includes a guest bedroom and a family room with a fireplace.Realmedia Real Estate Photography

The agent’s take

“It was in great shape because they maintained it,” said Ms. Cameron. “But literally, they didn’t do any renovations since 1963.”

“Most people are lucky to get a 50-foot lot, especially in new subdivisions in Mississauga, they’re 20 to 25 feet at best. So this one was way bigger than most.”