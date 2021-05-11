 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Prime location helps Toronto home sell for over-asking after one week on market

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

14 Rykert Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $2,199,000 (February, 2021)

Selling price: $2,525,000 (February, 2021)

Taxes: $8,648 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

The 1,390 square foot house has a standard three-bedroom plan with an attached garage.

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

This mid-century home on a prime Leaside lot backing onto a ravine at the south end of Sunnybrook Park could have coasted on its location alone. But agent Irene Kaushansky wanted to cover all the bases. Empty rooms were staged, drone videos and photographs were shot, and coming soon signs and notices were distributed. Early offers were rebuffed by the seller, who ultimately had ten competing bids to choose from.

“There’s a lot of demand and not a lot of supply, so properties that are priced and presented well tend to sell better,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“There were quite a few people hoping to submit offers before offer day – and people trying to buy it before it went to open market – but we stuck to our guns and wanted to get as many people through there as possible.”

What they got

The traditional living room has a stone fireplace, a formal dining area and a separate kitchen.

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

This 1,390-square-foot, brick-clad house has a standard three-bedroom plan with an attached garage.

The traditional living room has a stone fireplace, a formal dining area and a separate kitchen with access to the back of the 40-foot-by-135-foot lot.

The 750-square-foot basement provides another recreation area and a second bathroom.

The agent’s take

The mid-century home sits on a prime Leaside lot backing onto a ravine at the south end of Sunnybrook Park.

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

“The layout and size were quite typical of the area,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“Being on the ravine and being in good condition made it easy to renovate or build.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

