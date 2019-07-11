Princess Gardens bungalow listing highlights lush grounds

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

49 Abinger Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $1,299,000

Selling price: $1,250,000

Taxes: $5,160 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

When she first assessed this three-bedroom bungalow it was winter, and agent Nutan Brown advised holding off the listing until spring when the landscaped grounds would show to their best effect. They waited until early May when the perennials were in bloom. They were also fortunate in that there were no other comparable properties on the market in the Princess Gardens area to give them competition.

“The house showed well, but I felt it would add a lot more value by having the gardens and grass exposed,” said agent Nutan Brown.

“We had the stage all to ourselves, which was good, and that’s why I think it sold in that time frame and at that price point.”

The spacious bungalow features open entertaining areas with fireplaces on the main and lower levels.

What they got

This 63-year-old residence is surrounded by green space and tall trees in the private, south-facing backyard and front lawn alongside the driveway to the double garage.

Notable features inside include open entertaining areas with fireplaces on the main and lower levels, in addition to a separate dining room and renovated eat-in kitchen with access to the interlocking patio.

The agent’s take

“It’s on a very generous lot, being 60-by-120-feet,” Ms. Brown said. “So, it’s a very spacious bungalow.”

The finished basement provides extra living space. It was renovated in 2013 following a flood that damaged many homes in the neighbourhood. “Sixty-five to 70 per cent of Etobicoke was affected,” said Ms. Brown. “This home was affected, so at that time, it was professionally redone.”

