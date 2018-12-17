 Skip to main content

The Real Estate Market Private elevator among luxuries of upscale Toronto townhouse

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Private elevator among luxuries of upscale Toronto townhouse

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

This townhouse at 260 Russell Hill Rd. had about three dozen house hunters trod through in September.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

260 Russell Hill Rd., No. 25, Toronto

Asking price: $2,588,000

Selling price: $2.5-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1.5-million (2007)

Taxes: $10,018 (2018)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing and co-op agents: Richard Silver and Jim Burtnick, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The home has a curved staircase connecting all four levels.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This three-bedroom end unit in an upscale townhouse complex abutting Sir Winston Churchill Park had about three dozen house hunters trod through in September.

“It’s a condominium townhouse in an area where there are not a lot of them, so it’s a great house for downsizers … who wanted to get into something around 2,800 to 3,000 square feet with parking and a little bit of a backyard,” agent Richard Silver said.

“So there were a couple of offers.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

There are formal entertaining areas with fireplaces on the main and second floors.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The nearly 20-year-old structure offers several luxuries, from an elevator and curved staircase connecting all four levels to direct access to two-car parking from the basement.

Large social gatherings can be held inside or out. There is a traditional dining room and formal entertaining areas with fireplaces on the main and second floors, as well as a private terrace off the eat-in kitchen.

Utilities are not included in monthly maintenance fees of $1,355.

The agent’s take

“It’s just off St. Clair and it’s right next to … a great park,” Mr. Silver said.

“A lot of townhouses only have light at the front or back, but this one – because it was an end unit – has light on three sides.

“One of the other advantages to that house is it has an interior elevator, so as people age, if they wanted to stay in the house, they could,” Mr. Silver said.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers