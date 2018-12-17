Private elevator among luxuries of upscale Toronto townhouse

Open this photo in gallery This townhouse at 260 Russell Hill Rd. had about three dozen house hunters trod through in September. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

260 Russell Hill Rd., No. 25, Toronto

Asking price: $2,588,000

Selling price: $2.5-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1.5-million (2007)

Taxes: $10,018 (2018)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing and co-op agents: Richard Silver and Jim Burtnick, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery The home has a curved staircase connecting all four levels. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This three-bedroom end unit in an upscale townhouse complex abutting Sir Winston Churchill Park had about three dozen house hunters trod through in September.

“It’s a condominium townhouse in an area where there are not a lot of them, so it’s a great house for downsizers … who wanted to get into something around 2,800 to 3,000 square feet with parking and a little bit of a backyard,” agent Richard Silver said.

“So there were a couple of offers.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery There are formal entertaining areas with fireplaces on the main and second floors. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The nearly 20-year-old structure offers several luxuries, from an elevator and curved staircase connecting all four levels to direct access to two-car parking from the basement.

Large social gatherings can be held inside or out. There is a traditional dining room and formal entertaining areas with fireplaces on the main and second floors, as well as a private terrace off the eat-in kitchen.

Utilities are not included in monthly maintenance fees of $1,355.

The agent’s take

“It’s just off St. Clair and it’s right next to … a great park,” Mr. Silver said.

“A lot of townhouses only have light at the front or back, but this one – because it was an end unit – has light on three sides.

“One of the other advantages to that house is it has an interior elevator, so as people age, if they wanted to stay in the house, they could,” Mr. Silver said.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.