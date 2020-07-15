Pulling Riverdale home off the market prompts multiple offers

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Advantage Realty

96 Hampton Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,695,000

Selling price: $2,710,000

Previous selling price: $1,060,000 (2009)

Taxes: $9,323 (2019)

Days on the market: N/A

Listing agent: Suzanne Lewis, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The open concept kitchen and dining has quartzite countertops, full height walnut cabinetry, 10-foot cathedral ceilings with skylights and double doors to the deck. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

As Torontonians began to feel the brunt of the pandemic in late March a trickle of buyers were still venturing out to some Riverdale properties, such as this three-storey residence between Withrow and Riverdale parks. Over two weeks, there were nearly 20 showings, but no offers. The decision was made in early April to take the property off the market – triggering three separate bids.

“It came out around the time lock downs were put into place, so that affected how showings were happening and the amount of showings,” agent Suzanne Lewis said.

“People were nervous to make a decision on anything, so we terminated the listing – and we ended up getting three offers.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The home was recently upgraded with hardwood floors and a sleek gas fireplace in the living room. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

This more than 100-year-old house sits on a 26-foot-by-135-foot lot along with a double garage facing a laneway.

The five-bedroom house was recently upgraded throughout, from heated floors in the lower level recreation room and main bathroom to LED pot lights, hardwood floors and a sleek gas fireplace in the living room.

On display in the open concept kitchen and dining area are quartzite countertops, full height walnut cabinetry, 10-foot cathedral ceilings with skylights and double doors to the deck, hot tub and landscaped garden.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery There are five bedrooms. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

“It’s detached with a double car garage and had three car parking, which is hard to find, and it’s fully renovated,” Ms. Lewis said.

“This one has a primo location close to the Danforth, but not right on top of the Danforth. She added. “It’s in a great school district, and just down the street from Withrow Park.”

