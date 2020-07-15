 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Pulling Riverdale home off the market prompts multiple offers

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery



96 Hampton Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,695,000

Selling price: $2,710,000

Previous selling price: $1,060,000 (2009)

Taxes: $9,323 (2019)

Days on the market: N/A

Listing agent: Suzanne Lewis, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The open concept kitchen and dining has quartzite countertops, full height walnut cabinetry, 10-foot cathedral ceilings with skylights and double doors to the deck.



As Torontonians began to feel the brunt of the pandemic in late March a trickle of buyers were still venturing out to some Riverdale properties, such as this three-storey residence between Withrow and Riverdale parks. Over two weeks, there were nearly 20 showings, but no offers. The decision was made in early April to take the property off the market – triggering three separate bids.

“It came out around the time lock downs were put into place, so that affected how showings were happening and the amount of showings,” agent Suzanne Lewis said.

“People were nervous to make a decision on anything, so we terminated the listing – and we ended up getting three offers.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The home was recently upgraded with hardwood floors and a sleek gas fireplace in the living room.



This more than 100-year-old house sits on a 26-foot-by-135-foot lot along with a double garage facing a laneway.

The five-bedroom house was recently upgraded throughout, from heated floors in the lower level recreation room and main bathroom to LED pot lights, hardwood floors and a sleek gas fireplace in the living room.

On display in the open concept kitchen and dining area are quartzite countertops, full height walnut cabinetry, 10-foot cathedral ceilings with skylights and double doors to the deck, hot tub and landscaped garden.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

There are five bedrooms.



“It’s detached with a double car garage and had three car parking, which is hard to find, and it’s fully renovated,” Ms. Lewis said.

“This one has a primo location close to the Danforth, but not right on top of the Danforth. She added. “It’s in a great school district, and just down the street from Withrow Park.”

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
