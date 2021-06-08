Quick, $426,000-over-asking offer clinches luxury Toronto home

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Quick, $426,000-over-asking offer clinches luxury Toronto home

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

113 Strathallan Blvd, Toronto

Asking price: $3,999,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $4,425,000 (March, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,362,500 (September, 2001)

Taxes: $15,388 (2020)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Carol Lome, Grant and Brayden Irwin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The house features an eat-in kitchen with banquet seating and a granite-topped island.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

This three-storey house had only a handful of visitors on its opening day before the sellers were stunned with a $426,000-over-asking bid. a $4.425-million bid on opening day.

“There was little supply, and even still there’s little supply in Lytton Park,” agent Carol Lome said.

“When we came to market, we were pretty much the only house on the market that week.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

A 1,000-bottle wine cellar is in the basement.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

This house with 4,220 square feet of living space was built around 1927 with five bedrooms, a formal living room and dining room, two staircases and four fireplaces, including one in a panelled library on the second floor.

Modern updates include five stylish bathrooms and an eat-in kitchen with banquet seating and a granite-topped island. An adjacent garage was converted into a sunken family room with double doors to the south-facing backyard, shed and driveway.

A 1,000-bottle wine cellar, and separate fitness and recreational facilities are in the basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Modern updates include five stylish bathrooms.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

“It was custom built and had the most spectacular woodwork and staircase,” Ms. Lome said.

“There’s a wonderful library/family room with panelling that was so beautiful, with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings.”

“This house gave everybody their space, and then the lower level was spectacular. It had been lowered and professionally designed with radiant floor heating,” Ms. Lome said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It ticked all the boxes for someone with an active family or who needs space to work from home or needs a gym.”

Open this photo in gallery

An adjacent garage was converted into a sunken family room with double doors to the south-facing backyard.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies