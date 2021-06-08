Quick, $426,000-over-asking offer clinches luxury Toronto home

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

113 Strathallan Blvd, Toronto

Asking price: $3,999,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $4,425,000 (March, 2021)

Previous selling price: $1,362,500 (September, 2001)

Taxes: $15,388 (2020)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Carol Lome, Grant and Brayden Irwin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action

Open this photo in gallery The house features an eat-in kitchen with banquet seating and a granite-topped island. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

This three-storey house had only a handful of visitors on its opening day before the sellers were stunned with a $426,000-over-asking bid. a $4.425-million bid on opening day.

“There was little supply, and even still there’s little supply in Lytton Park,” agent Carol Lome said.

“When we came to market, we were pretty much the only house on the market that week.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery A 1,000-bottle wine cellar is in the basement. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

This house with 4,220 square feet of living space was built around 1927 with five bedrooms, a formal living room and dining room, two staircases and four fireplaces, including one in a panelled library on the second floor.

Modern updates include five stylish bathrooms and an eat-in kitchen with banquet seating and a granite-topped island. An adjacent garage was converted into a sunken family room with double doors to the south-facing backyard, shed and driveway.

A 1,000-bottle wine cellar, and separate fitness and recreational facilities are in the basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Modern updates include five stylish bathrooms. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

“It was custom built and had the most spectacular woodwork and staircase,” Ms. Lome said.

“There’s a wonderful library/family room with panelling that was so beautiful, with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings.”

“This house gave everybody their space, and then the lower level was spectacular. It had been lowered and professionally designed with radiant floor heating,” Ms. Lome said.

“It ticked all the boxes for someone with an active family or who needs space to work from home or needs a gym.”

Open this photo in gallery An adjacent garage was converted into a sunken family room with double doors to the south-facing backyard. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

