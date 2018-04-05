Quick closing trumps cash in sale of Islington Village home

Open this photo in gallery 1067 Kipling Ave., Toronto

1067 KIPLING AVE., TORONTO

Asking price: $1,189,000

Selling price: $1,180,000

Previous selling prices: $495,000 (2007); $325,000 (2000); $275,000 (1997)

Taxes: $4,344 (2017)

Days on the market: five

Listing agents: Philip Griffiths and Jane Fedosiewich, Majestic Properties (Canada) Inc.

The Action: Facing a busy street can often be a drawback for homes, such as this Cape Cod residence with parking. But four out of about three dozen visitors were ready to make it their own in December. Though some proposals were well above the list price, the seller accepted an offer of much less in exchange for an early move-in date.

“Our client wanted a really quick closing, so he didn’t care about $10,000,” agent Philip Griffiths said.

“And the winning bid was from an individual who wasn’t represented by another agent, so the published price of $1.18-million doesn’t reflect the net value to the seller because there’s no 2.5 per cent [commission] to pay to another broker. If there was another agent, the sale price would have been $1,209,500.”

Open this photo in gallery The home was extensively renovated, both inside and out, several years ago.

What They Got: Several years ago, this 1½-storey house was extensively transformed with updates to the exterior façade and landscaping around the in-ground pool, gas fireplace and patio off the dining room.

Inside, walls were removed between principal rooms and renovations done in the kitchen and four bathrooms.

Gas fireplaces enrich the living and family rooms, as well as a lower level recreation room that exits to the 50-by-149-foot grounds. A guest room rounds out the basement and three sleeping quarters fill out the second floor.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a newer home in an older shell,” Mr. Griffiths said.

“The backyard is a very private setting with a beautiful Gunite pool with a water feature and an outdoor kitchen. When you’re in the backyard in the summer, you’d never know you’re on Kipling.”