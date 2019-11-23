Quick deal cut for old Simpsons loft, avoids competition

155 Dalhousie St., No. 450, Toronto
Asking price: $975,000
Selling price: $975,000
Previous selling price: $242,343 (2001)
Taxes: $3,314 (2019)
Days on the market: Four
Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty
The action
This two-bedroom suite at the Merchandise Lofts was painted and staged over the course of a few months. So, the sellers were willing to move out for a few days to make it easier for buyers to visit in late August.
“The question for us was whether we go [on the market] before or after the long weekend. At the time we evaluated there was nothing for sale in the building or the general area, so we put it on and sure enough the offer came in on the long weekend,” agent Christopher Bibby said.
“Our plan paid off because two other units came out right after Labour Day.”
What they got
At the southeast corner of a century-old building – originally a Simpsons department store warehouse – this roughly 1,180-square-foot suite has an industrial feel with 12-foot ceilings, open duct work, polished concrete floors and multi-pane windows.
The living room, dining room and kitchen are all open concept, while the bedrooms are tucked behind sliding doors.
The unit is outfitted with two bathrooms and six appliances. A storage locker and parking are included.
Monthly fees of $791 cover the cost of water, concierge, common gym, pool and rooftop deck.
The Agent’s take
“It’s the largest loft building in North America,” Mr. Bibby said.
“Being a corner unit, the thing that was nice is it got a lot of natural light.”
