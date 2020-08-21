Quick deal for compact downtown Toronto condo

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

75 Dalhousie St., No. 310, Toronto

Asking price: $499,900

Selling price: $530,000

Taxes: $1,647 (2019)

Days on the market: one

Listing agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

The U-shaped kitchen has been updated.

It was difficult to predict how much interest there would be after Victoria Day in this one-bedroom unit. Virtual tours were created, showing protocols were outlined, and masks and sanitizers were provided. But the strong flow of visitors on the first day that in-person visits were allowed pushed one buyer to log a substantial bid hours later.

“It’s a high demand area for the price point, just under $500,000,” agent Mary Jo Vradis said.

“We didn’t know what to expect, so it was a nice surprise to see how well it went considering COVID.”

What they got

The house has an open living and dining area along the windows.

This 560-square-foot unit was constructed more than 10 years ago in a mid-rise next to the Arena Gardens park near Dundas Street East and Jarvis Street. The U-shaped kitchen has been updated, there’s an open living and dining area along the windows and a Juliet balcony. Sliding doors give access to the bathroom and bedroom.

Monthly fees of $499 pay for utilities and concierge, in addition to care of recreational amenities and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

The space was in good condition and no staging was required.

“There’s no parking with this unit, but it’s walkable to everything. It’s a great location,” Ms. Vradis said. “The unit also faced the park.”

Plus, the space was in such good condition, no staging was required. “The layout is great because it was more of a square, so it was a very usable space, and [the seller] also made it look great,” Ms. Vradis said.

