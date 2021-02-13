 Skip to main content
Done Deal

Quick, over-asking offer for Vaughan house

Sydnia Yu
Vaughan, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
102 Spring Arbour Rd., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $1.288-million (December, 2020)

Selling price: $1.435-million (December, 2020)

Previous selling price: $575,000 (2008)

Taxes: $6,666 (2020)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

The 10-year-old house has a traditional two-storey plan.

This four-bedroom house backing on to Spring Blossom Park, was slated to go on the market in 2021, but the sellers, sensing strong demand provoked by low inventory, decided not to wait. Launched in December, it took only a day of public tours before an offer $147,000 over asking was logged and accepted.

“We were going to do January, but we took a look at the market in the area in December and told my sellers to speed up and get it on the market because there was no inventory for that type of house,” agent Michael Steinman said.

“We listed it on a Tuesday and got two bully offers that day.”

What they got

This roughly 10-year-old house has a traditional two-storey plan with a brick façade, a built-in double garage and a private backyard on a 39-foot-by-88-foot lot.

The eat-in kitchen has Caesarstone countertops and stainless steel appliances.

There are formal living and dining rooms framed with decorative pillars, as well as a more casual family room with a gas fireplace.

Most rooms have hardwood flooring, with ceramic tile, Caesarstone countertops and stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen.

The largest bedroom also has a five-piece ensuite bathroom, the largest of three in the house.

The agent’s take

The largest of four bedrooms has an ensuite bathroom.

“It’s 2,510 square feet, so it’s not the biggest home, but pretty standard [for the area],” Mr. Steinman said.

“But it backs onto a park, which is nice.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

