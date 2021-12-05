Rare Real Estate

119 Dawlish Ave., Aurora, Ont.

Asking price: $989,900 (October, 2021)

Selling price: $1,230,000 (October, 2021)

Previous selling price: $561,500 (July, 2014); $320,000 (December, 2004); $205,000 (June, 1996)

Taxes: $4,725 (2021)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agents: Mary Jo Vradis and Meray Mansour, Rare Real Estate

The action

The kitchen opens onto the south-facing deck.Rare Real Estate

Agent Mary Jo Vradis judged that, given the active market, setting an asking price a smidge under $1-million would maximize the number of prospective buyers for this three-bedroom house in Aurora, a bedroom community roughly 50 kilometres north of Toronto.

“We weren’t going to price it low, but given the lack of supply and the fact it backed onto green space, it was a chance to set a new precedent,” Ms. Vradis said. As it worked, out her sales team managed 70 guests between two open houses. “It was just insanity.”

Five offers quickly surfaced and the sellers cut the process short by accepting a bid of $1.23-million.

“That price point was more comparable to a four-bedroom house,” Ms. Vradis said, “but there weren’t any four-bedroom houses backing onto green space like this.”

The deal was complicated by the fact that both Ms. Vradis and the sellers were out of the country at the time. “We handled five pre-emptive offers with our clients in a completely different country and while I was in a different country, and it’s the first time we’ve done that. But it was good because it was a success, so it showed us what we can do remotely.”

What they got

The main floor offers separate living and dining areas for social gatherings.Rare Real Estate

The house has 1,781 square feet of living space and interior access to a double garage and multiple exits to the 36-by-116-foot lot.

The main floor offers separate living and dining areas for social gatherings, while the kitchen opens onto the south-facing deck. The lower-level recreation room also has doors opening to the rear patio.

Upstairs, the largest bedroom contains a walk-in closet and one of the home’s three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

The house has 1,781 square feet of living space and interior access to a double garage and multiple exits to the 36-by-116-foot lot.Rare Real Estate

“It’s in a good school district and there are lots of walking trails, so it was a really nice, sought-after neighbourhood,” Ms. Vradis said.

“The home is in good shape and well maintained with some work done to it, like they had just built a 400-square-foot deck off the back, and it had a new kitchen.”

