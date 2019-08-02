Quick sale for a Midtown condo with desirable view

Open this photo in gallery Sutton Group-Associates Realty Inc.

61 St Clair Ave., W., unit 1802, Toronto

Asking price: $1,995,000

Selling price: $2.3-million

Previous selling prices: $598,500 (1996); $900,000 (1989)

Taxes: $6,946 (2018)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Beth Sulman and Gil Goldstein, Sutton Group-Associates Realty Inc.

The action

The unit is in a building just north of St. Michael's Cemetery. Sutton Group-Associates Realty Inc.

At the Granite Place, just north of St. Michael’s Cemetery, there were several suites for sale this June, but few had the advantages of this two-bedroom corner suite. House hunters appreciated the suite’s views both west and south toward the CN Tower and it pulled in two competing bids on its first day on the market.

“It is an exceptional unit and they don’t come up very often, so the buyers were aware of that,” agent Beth Sulman said.

“There were a lot of people that didn’t get a chance to see it, we had to cancel appointments that had already been booked.”

What they got

The unit has views both south and west. Sutton Group-Associates Realty Inc.

This 1,867-square-foot unit features walls of glass in every room except the two bathrooms, from a large window in the eat-in kitchen to a 25-foot long bank of windows in the living and dining area.

The principal room also has access to a 200-square-foot balcony and new custom shelving fitted around a faux fireplace with a marble surround.

The unit comes with stacked laundry machines, a storage locker and two-car parking. Monthly fees of $1,708 cover utilities and cable, 24-hour concierge and several recreational facilities.

The agent’s take

The principal unit opens to a 200-square-foot balcony. Sutton Group-Associates Realty Inc.

“It’s one of the largest units," and has a popular layout and spectacular view, Ms Sulman said.

“[Plus], the building itself has pedigree.”

