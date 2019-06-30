Quick turnaround for turnkey two-bedroom home

122 Watson Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $899,000
Selling price: $965,000
Previous selling prices: $625,000 (2014); $433,000 (2010); $397,500 (2009); $325,000 (2006); $165,000 (1999)
Taxes: $3,676 (2018)
Days on the market: Two
Listing agent: Courtney Farquhar, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty
The action
This updated, semi-detached house had competition from other listings in the west Toronto neighbourhood of Runnymede, so it was listed less than $900,000 to attract more buyers. About two dozen parties visited right away, but access was cut off in late April once the sellers took a bid submitted prior to the offer date.
“There were a couple active listings on the street at the same time, however, our property was ready to be lived in, you didn’t have to do anything,” agent Courtney Farquhar said.
“Even though we got an offer, we were still getting a ton of showings, so we knew I knew it would sell on offer night, regardless.”
What they got
Nearly every aspect of this roughly 100-year-old house has been replaced or renovated, from a reconfigured second floor to a new roof and family room with French doors, to the deck and fenced-in backyard.
Both the main and lower levels also provide open entertaining areas, including one with a wood burning fireplace.
A legal parking pad is located at the front of the 15-foot-by 115-foot lot.
The agent’s take
“What was unique about this home was that a previous owner did an extension off the back of the house and created a family room,” Ms. Farquhar said.
“What was also different is that it was likely a three-bedroom home originally and whomever renovated it, created a bigger bathroom out of the third bedroom and a little office.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.