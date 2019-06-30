 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Quick turnaround for turnkey two-bedroom home

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Quick turnaround for turnkey two-bedroom home

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

122 Watson Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $899,000

Selling price: $965,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $625,000 (2014); $433,000 (2010); $397,500 (2009); $325,000 (2006); $165,000 (1999)

Taxes: $3,676 (2018)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Courtney Farquhar, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The action

This updated, semi-detached house had competition from other listings in the west Toronto neighbourhood of Runnymede, so it was listed less than $900,000 to attract more buyers. About two dozen parties visited right away, but access was cut off in late April once the sellers took a bid submitted prior to the offer date.

“There were a couple active listings on the street at the same time, however, our property was ready to be lived in, you didn’t have to do anything,” agent Courtney Farquhar said.

“Even though we got an offer, we were still getting a ton of showings, so we knew I knew it would sell on offer night, regardless.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The main-level entertaining space features a wood-burning fireplace.

Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

Nearly every aspect of this roughly 100-year-old house has been replaced or renovated, from a reconfigured second floor to a new roof and family room with French doors, to the deck and fenced-in backyard.

Both the main and lower levels also provide open entertaining areas, including one with a wood burning fireplace.

A legal parking pad is located at the front of the 15-foot-by 115-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“What was unique about this home was that a previous owner did an extension off the back of the house and created a family room,” Ms. Farquhar said.

“What was also different is that it was likely a three-bedroom home originally and whomever renovated it, created a bigger bathroom out of the third bedroom and a little office.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter