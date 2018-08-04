Rapid price reduction sells older St. Clair condo

Open this photo in gallery 38 Avoca Ave., Toronto.

38 Avoca Ave, No. 506

Asking price: $1.14-million

Selling price: $1.145-million

Previous selling price: $777,500 (2012); $465,000 (2003); $412,500 (2002); $311,064 (1998)

Taxes: $4,930 (2017)

Days on the market: five

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action: Although this two-bedroom corner suite at Avoca Vale had a large flood of interest at the onset of its marketing campaign in May, the seller made a minor price adjustment to sway a buyer to commit.

“There were a lot of showings, over 20,” agent Elli Davis said. “There was no urgency [to sell quickly], but the seller was serious and realized we had to price it correctly and once we did, it went for full price.”

What they got: A roughly 20-year-old high-rise along the western edge of David A. Balfour Park is home to this 1,245-square-foot suite.

The unit has a south-facing balcony off the entertaining area. Large windows allow sunlight into most rooms, including one of two full bathrooms. The eat-in kitchen was just renovated with new stone counters and stainless-steel appliances.

The largest bedroom contains a walk-in closet and private en-suite bathroom.

The unit comes with laundry machines, as well as a locker and parking. Monthly maintenance fees of $1,131 cover water, heating, cable and 24-hour concierge, as well as upkeep of fitness and party rooms.

The agent’s take: "The size is generous compared to some of the newer ones in the neighbourhood, being over 1,200 square feet,” Ms. Davis said.

“It’s a split two-bedroom plan on the south side of the building, so it has a nice view over the gardens.”